Don’t Get Tricked

Red flags soon appeared. Jangir found the company name on the BC Business Registry, but it wasn’t available on Canada’s Business Registries. He asked the interviewer for another registration name, but that one didn’t exist either. At this point, Jangir thought, “Okay, let’s play ball. Let’s see what they have.”

Next, he and the other interviewee were given math calculations to solve. That’s when Jangir knew it was a scam: “This was too fishy for me. How come they’re giving me training while they’re taking my interview?”

Then, the interviewer asked for Jangir’s social insurance number (SIN). Companies will ask for your SIN when you’ve been hired, but not during an interview.

Jangir left the call and immediately blocked the company.

This experience wasn’t Jangir’s first encounter with scams. He’d seen them while practicing law in India, once representing a client who’d lost 15 million rupees—close to $250k CAD. (The client was only able to recover 1 million, or $16k CAD.)

However, Jangir’s narrow escape showed him how elaborate scamming had become. He’s heard of other cases where international students have been catfished and blackmailed into sending money—an important issue that he says isn’t being discussed.

He also pointed out that, once people send overseas scammers money, the police are unable to get it back. And due to privacy laws, they can’t just enter people’s phones and stop them from clicking on links.

“If you click on these things, you don’t know how they will turn out,” Jangir said. “No one else can save you afterwards. If some damage is done, it’s done.”

Kush Sachdeva has also seen his fair share of scams and wants more students to become cyber aware.

Before coming to VIU to study for his BBA (International Business Major) and BA (Philosophy), Sachdeva advertised on Classifieds. One day, he received a message from a person who wanted to buy his Mac. Sachdeva checked the address the man had shared: it was a commercial building, not a residence.

To test his theory, Sachdeva sent a package to the address. When a few days had passed, he asked for his payment. The man told him he’d get it once the package arrived.

After a delay, the scammer received his parcel—of cow dung. Naturally, he was furious. “What have you done?” he asked.

Sachdeva was ruthless: “I didn’t get the money as promised, you didn’t get your stuff as promised.”

Since then, Sachdeva has received many scam texts and calls. Once, someone called claiming to be from Telus. Sachdeva started making outrageous demands: the newly released iPhone 17 Pro Max (doesn’t exist), 2000 gigs of Internet per week (not possible), and satellite coverage (not a thing). Each time, the caller said he could provide it.

Finally, Sachdeva spoke to the man in Hindi: “Stop doing this. This is insane. It’s two o’clock at night in the country and you’re [asking] for money? You don’t have any morals, any conscience?”