Housing Crisis Horrors

We gratefully acknowledge that Nanaimo renters live on the traditional and unceded land of the Snuneymuxw First Nation.

Boo! It’s Nanaimo’s rental market.

It’s the day after her highschool graduation, and Tianna Vertigan is taking on the world outside of her hometown. Guided by what is most affordable, Vertigan moves in with two other girls and lives happily ever after in Nanaimo’s housing market.

Not so fast.

Vertigan lives in the typical squalor associated with teenage girlhood for a few months before things inevitably fall apart and she is forced to find a new place in the middle of October. With most of the available rentals being taken up at this point in the semester, Vertigan’s most viable option is moving in with three guys—some more than 10 years older than her.

I think we can all see how this would be less than ideal: an 18-year-old girl living with older men, all while trying to navigate her first year at VIU.

After a year, her living situation got too creepy and too complicated and so Vertigan found herself back in the horrifying and difficult world of looking for a place to live.



🕷

Nanaimo has experienced a boom in population since 2016, increasing by 10.3 percent over the last census period (2016-2021). To put this in perspective, this exceeds both the regional (9.4 percent) and provincial growth rates (7.6 percent).

In fact, Nanaimo is the fastest-growing metropolitan on Vancouver Island and the fifth fastest in Canada.

It’s not hard to understand why more and more people are starting to embrace the laid-back island lifestyle: Nanaimo is rich with wildlife, you get an amazing balance between nature and the city, and with increased connectivity to the mainland, Nanaimo’s a great place to live.

I mean, who wouldn’t want to live here?

Yet in recent years, it’s getting increasingly more difficult to find a place to live here.

Historically, Nanaimo has had lower housing prices compared to other urban areas, such as Victoria. However, rent has escalated rapidly over the past few years and there are not adequate housing options at a variety of prices, tenures, typologies, and sizes.

When demand increases, supply decreases, which results in a higher price for the good (thank you, ECON 211). This economic principle has translated to a significant increase for rent in Nanaimo. The 2023 Housing Needs Report assessed that from 2012 to 2022, Nanaimo’s median rent has increased by over 86 percent.

And, as though it isn’t hard enough to find affordable housing, prospective tenants must compete with hundreds of applicants.

In all fairness, and don’t boo me for saying this, landlords are not (always) the enemy. With property taxes and inflation, many landlords rely on tenants to support their mortgage—how else can anyone afford a house these days?

British Columbia recognizes the escalating rental crisis and has shown leadership in developing action plans to help alleviate the burden on renters. One mitigation from the province was the cap on rental increases, which has previously been maintained at 2 percent. However, new legislation permits landlords to raise next year’s rent by 3.5 percent. 🙁

Under the City of Nanaimo’s definition, housing is affordable when rent and utilities cost less than 30 percent of a household’s annual income.

According to the City of Nanaimo’s May 2023 Housing Needs Report, 39 percent of tenants are spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent. This means that over a third of Nanaimo tenants live in unaffordable housing.

Even worse, 10 percent of renters are identified as having extreme core housing needs as they are spending over half of their income on housing.

Did you think it would be more? It certainly is! The data for this report is not derived from students or those homeless so the data skewed to seem smaller than it is.

In actuality, most students are spending double or triple the affordable housing cost on rent.

Clearly, the current state of the rental market is unsustainable, and students are one of the primary groups struggling.

🕷

The rental market is even more gruesome for international students at VIU. Coming to Nanaimo from abroad is difficult because it’s a whole new housing market which takes time to navigate.

Maimouna Wild is an international student from Switzerland who initially moved into VIU residence for her first year at university because it was the most easily accessible rental option.

“It was such a big change coming to another country,” Wild says.

Wild was lucky to find people to move out of residence with, but the real struggle began when they started searching for a house.

“In 2021, finding a house was not easy at all,” Wild says, “and finding a house at a reasonable price was even more difficult.”

Another opposing factor for Wild was her tuition costs at VIU. The price for tuition that international students pay is significantly higher than that of domestic students, which results in a much tighter budget for housing.

The financial burden stems from the fact that a large portion of students aren’t able to work full time while in school due to their course work. It’s a trade off: either work full time to afford rent but take time away from doing school work, or focus on school work and then not have time to work full time.

When Wild and her four other roommates finally found a place which fit their budget, the problems didn’t stop there.