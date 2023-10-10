Top 10 Spooky Tunes

♫

Music has long been my favourite way to celebrate spooky season.

They may not blare over the speakers of every grocery store and shopping mall for five weeks nonstop, but songs like “Somebody’s Watching Me” and “Superstition” shine at scary school dances and boozey backyard bonfires.

So many songs are perfect for getting in the Halloween spirit. Yet if I ask you to name a Halloween song, there’s a high chance that song doesn’t even mention Halloween.

Think about it.

I know you’ve heard “Monster Mash,” which we both know as a Halloween classic. Is the word “Halloween” anywhere in those lyrics? No. Not even “Samhain.”

Halloween music doesn’t have to be about Halloween.

My mom had a weird obsession with Blue Öyster Cult, and her drunken rendition of “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” is permanently etched in my brain alongside Halloween. She’d start singing before the decorations were even up (but after she’d been to BC Liquor, of course.)

In recent years, I’ve seen spooky songs both new and old gain popularity as a result of Halloween TikTok trends—take “Oh Klahoma” (2017) and “Psycho Killer” (1977) for example.

It doesn’t even have to be spooky.

“I Want Candy” isn’t any of these things, but even Kidz Bop recognizes it as a Halloween hit.

Really, one need only look to trick or treaters—dressed in all different costumes—to see that Halloween has many faces. Halloween music resists definition, and that’s what makes it special.

That’s part of the reason why there are tons of tunes to choose from, and with artists like Ashnikko releasing entire records centered around Halloween, I have no doubt there will be tons more.

To me, Halloween has freedom at its core. Freedom to express yourself however you want. Freedom to experiment. To transform.

It’s about embracing the chaos and cacophony among all our alternate identities.

It’s personal.

And so is this list.