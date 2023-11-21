The Nav Presents: The Wild West Coast
Roughly 24 minutes of West Coast Nature Ambience to Relax/Study to
Finals stress got you feeling down? Is that nasty November weather giving you the blues? We’ve got you covered here at the Nav with approximately 24 minutes of relaxing west coast nature footage to help you unwind. Take a break! You deserve it!
Produced by: Ben Rosnau
Ben is a fourth-year Digital Media Studies student. Though his work as a videographer covers a variety of topics, he is particularly passionate about telling stories that focus on the natural world. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, baking, recording music, reading nature books, and looking for birds. This year, Ben has a new obsession: transit.