12 Months of Less

I’ll admit it: I’m addicted to online shopping. I get a thrill when I click “add to cart” or when FedEx tells me my order is out for delivery. It’s like Christmas morning without the Santa … if it weren’t for the credit card charges.

I’ve tried to stop—many times. Last year, my New Year’s resolution was to cut down, so I vowed to create a “capsule” wardrobe but it just made me shop more because I didn’t have “capsule” pieces. I’ve tried to thrift, but only ended up in an aisle of Value Village, overwhelmed and undermotivated.

It’s not just clothes. It’s makeup that promises the skin of a newborn, hair products that cure frizz, the perfect reading lamp. I have this overwhelming desire to buy … more. I crave the dopamine rush of placing an order, the feeling of excitement when a package arrives at my door. Why am I like this? Turns out, I’m not alone.

It’s called the Diderot Effect—named for Denis Diderot, a French Philosopher of the 18th century—and it goes something like this:

Today, when you buy something new (like the UGG slippers people are wearing as shoes), it only heightens your appetite for more rather than satiating it. For example, I spent $2k on brakes for my car—and immediately logged onto the Abercrombie website for a little treat, because surely I deserved something more than safety.

In ancient times, having more “stuff” meant you were well off. Not much has changed— $400 Prada sunglasses make your $20 pair feel pretty shabby. The need for more goes back to hunter gatherer times when if something was available, you took it in case scarcer days were ahead. Even when all you could want is at your fingertips, a 50 percent off sale still appeals to those scarcity instincts.

As if this wasn’t bad enough, add to the incentives the pressures of social media. Globally, people average about seven hours of screen time per day with Gen Z averaging almost nine hours and every minute of that time we are exposed to ads, “influencer culture,” and increasing pressure to keep up with the proverbial Jones. If Confessions of a Shopaholic was filmed in 2023, I think Rebecca Bloomwood would have bigger problems than purchasing a green scarf.

A TikTok video can make you want things you can’t even pronounce. Almost 80 percent of consumers make purchasing decisions based on social media posts. This virtual word-of-mouth leads to product reviews, gift guides, and “best of” listicles that have spun an algorithm influencers can only dream of.

Still, I’m determined to turn over a new leaf.