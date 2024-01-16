A Dream in a Dream

I was no older than 10 when it happened.

Some children and I were on a playset. Probably the one in Polson Park, since I lived in Vernon at the time. Out of nowhere, a gorilla came and chased us around the playground. Luckily, the zookeepers came to catch him.

As they loaded the unconscious animal into the trunk, one of the adults said, “Oh, I just can’t wait to be king.”

I laughed and said, “You remind me of the Lion King.”



I still remember the dream to this day. As someone who doesn’t remember all of them or write them down anymore, it stands out as one of the weirdest I’ve ever had.

Dreams are hard to define. According to Medical News Today, they “are stories and images that our minds create while we sleep.”

Why do we dream? Some possible reasons are recreating scenes from real life, puzzling out new information learned during the day, or preparing for future threats. (Whether they happen or not.)

Science aside, the unpredictability of dreams is fascinating. Some people have multiple bizarre dreams, others have more mundane ones that happen infrequently. They could be related to past or current events, rehash childhood fears, or contain random things or people the dreamer hasn’t thought of in a while.

Anything goes in Slumberland.

As a Creative Writing (CREW) student, I’m a highly imaginative person with my brain going in directions that a normal person’s mind wouldn’t go. When it comes to the dream department, though, it’s less exciting.

The same can’t be said for my classmates.

After the last Portal class in fall 2023, I went with my classmates to the VIU Students’ Union pub. As we sipped beers, cocktails, and ciders, we started talking about our dreams. And I realized something: CREW students’ dreams are definitely out there, especially because they’re writers!

Prepare yourselves, readers. Things are about to get weird.

Let’s start with Beatrix Taylor, the person responsible for the dream conversations last semester and this article. This sweet Creative Writing and English student, and Acquisitions Editor for Portal 2024, sipped tea and laughed as she discussed her recurring dreams.

They involve toilets.

In one version, Taylor’s in a curved bathroom with teal tiling on the floor, walls, and ceiling, “like a curved fancy cave you’d see in a fantasy novel.” There are toilets but no stalls; the tanks are aligned with each other but the toilets face away, allowing for chats with neighbors. Taylor then enters an open shower room with the same tiling, which leads into another space with a big pool, into which other caves open.