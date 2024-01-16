Dreaming in VR

Mike tries to figure out how to dream, winds up in a digital wonderland!

by Mike Duddy

01.16.24 | Vol. 55, No. 4 | Video

Join Mike as he figures out how to fix his brain so he can dream again. Spoiler: He winds up in a digital wonderland.
Headhsot of Mike Duddy
Associate Managing Media Editor

Mike is a web designer, writer, and videographer who has lived and experienced stories from all over Western Canada. He is on his third journey through VIU pursuing his degree in Digital Media Studies. In his non-VIU life, Mike spends his time hanging out with his wife and kids, exploring Vancouver Island, and learning how to be a better global citizen.

