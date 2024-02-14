Broken Hearts and Bright Sides

When I was a kid, love was the most exciting thing in the world.

Ever since I first learned about romantic love, I was hooked. My mom worried that reading love stories and watching romance movies would create silly delusions in my head—little did she know, it was already too late. I was lost to the world of passion and love.

Picture the quintessential teenage dreamer, overdosing on romance and idealism to a truly insufferable degree. You know the type—the one who reads poetry while waves crash in the background and declares undying love for the rain. Yep, that’s me.

I sought romantic love in the real world as soon as I could: I got my first boyfriend at 14 and thus began a long string of taking the bus to each other’s houses, hanging out at the mall, putting the name of my latest boyfriend in my Instagram bio, and—most importantly—saying “I love you” after only dating for a week.

I had my first kiss in a McDonald’s parking lot, told a person I loved them for the first time after class outside my locker, and broke up with someone at a bus stop.

If you think I liked dating in high school, let me tell you: dating after 19 was a whole new ballgame. I felt my world was open to more than my high school bubble.

Love was a real-life rom-com, and I felt like the luckiest girl in a world full of relationship plot twists. It was all sunshine and butterflies until I inevitably hit the script rewrite after learning that love has a knack for outliving its necessity.

But I had one fatal flaw: I was such a serial monogamist that I had never taken the time to understand myself or my values.

So—can you guess what happened next?

I got my first major heartbreak.

Turns out you can only go so long without getting cheated on or having a toxic relationship, and I truly drew the short straw.

So, when I had been dating this guy for a little while and realized this was not the healthy relationship that I was used to, I wasn’t prepared. I had never known love to be like this. In fact, I didn’t know what love was at all.

You know you’ve got it bad when you’re lying to your friends about what your partner is doing, or attempting to justify their behaviour to the unyielding faces of your peers as you say You just don’t know him like I do or When he’s not like this, he is so amazing.

At this point, even I knew I sounded ridiculous, but a first heartbreak is a canon experience, and my friends and family knew there was no effective way to interfere.

We all want to be the girl who leaves—the strong woman who picks up and puts herself first. I promised myself I would be this woman, that I would never beg for someone to treat me the way I deserved.

But when it came down to it, that resolve slipped right through my fingers.

At this point, you may be asking, Why did you stay in a relationship where you were miserable? To that I say, Obviously because I was dumb. Kidding—mistakes are how we grow.

The disaster of our relationship came to an eloquent climax over the Christmas holidays when my partner went MIA. Literally—I don’t know what happened except that once I left his house, I never heard from him again.

Yes—I was ghosted by my boyfriend over Christmas. Safe to say that my holiday season was less than joyful.

Not to mention I had lent him a bunch of money (he was unemployed for the duration of our relationship), and if I knew one thing, I wasn’t getting it back.

My life only got worse when my friend showed me a picture of him with his ex, who turned out to be with him all along. Plot twist, I know.

The worst part, though? I had no idea what I had done to deserve this.

On paper, I thought I had been a perfect girlfriend: I drove him everywhere (he didn’t have a car), bought him groceries (on top of the loan) and cooked for him, showered him with care and love letters.