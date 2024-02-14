From Island to Island

Maybe I feel so disconnected because I’ve never been somewhere with a plant and animal life so unfamiliar?

Maybe I must simply be patient, and those feelings will eventually arrive.

Two weeks later, I was driving northwest up the coast of Te Waipounamu, the southern island of Aotearoa. I was on my way to the Abel Tasman National Park and Golden Bay. areas which had been advertised to me by tourists and locals alike as some of the most incredible places to visit. It was a fulfilling few days that consisted of camping on golden sand beaches, trekking through coastal forest, and having my snacks stolen by the cheeky, yet beloved flightless birds called Wekas.

On my final day on the coast, I decided to stop by the Te Waikoropupū Springs that had been strongly recommended to me by a friend. When I arrived at the springs, I was still acutely conscious of the distance I had been experiencing. What’s going on?

The entrance to the springs was decorated with carved statues made of greenstone and informational plaques, all hinting to arriving visitors the temple-like significance of this natural space. The plaques described the high cultural and spiritual importance of the Te Waikoropupū Springs to the Māori people and told the story of Huriawa, a great water spirit who is believed to reside in the springs. I was also informed that the springs are beloved for their spectacular clarity, with onlookers able to gaze in awe roughly 80 meters into the depths of the waters without obstruction.

As I ventured down the trail, my eyes darted eagerly in search of the springs, only to see shallow streams rushing around me that did not at all resemble what was described. When I finally looked up from the forest floor, I was standing at the base of a giant Kānuka tree, which I immediately identified by its long strips of peeling bark, a gnarled growing pattern of the branches above, and the subtle scent of eucalyptus. This tree must have been at least three times the age of any of the others in the immediate surrounding area. It reminded me of the lonely ancient giants you can find while hiking through second and third-growth forests on Vancouver Island.

As I stared at this incredible natural being, I recalled one of my favourite books, Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. One of the primary teachings in the book is the importance of reciprocity and relationship forming with the natural world. For Kimmerer, as a member of the Potawatomi Nation, reciprocity is something that is rooted in her cultural practices. But, for those of us who come from cultures that somewhere along the way may have lost connection to the Earth, she recommends (among many other things) forming a friendship with a tree.

With Kimmerer’s teachings present in my mind, I sat down and began to tell the tree all about the internal struggles I had been experiencing as a stranger in these lands.