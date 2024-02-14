What’s Write for You

I told everyone I was in the midst of a writer’s block. When asked to share some of my writing, I had nothing to put forward. But I did have ideas.

I’d binge-watched Downton Abbey for the first time during COVID. I’d recently been transfixed by Autumn de Wilde’s 2020 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma. I couldn’t stop thinking about character dynamics laced across Taylor Swift’s evermore album. The media I’d been consuming was combining and calcifying into a story idea.

At the end of my second year of university, it seemed clear to me that nothing was going to change. I needed a hard reset.

This was not the first writer’s block I had experienced in my life. My neon-green tinted chronicles penned at age four were similarly halted by the end of the piece of paper. In hindsight, I’m not sure why I didn’t simply acquire more paper, but perhaps I was aware that this hypothetical project would require a lot of it and was feeling environmentally conscious.

At age 10 or 11, I returned to my literary enterprises with the purchase of my first laptop. I started a new approach to the story of the ten kids stranded on a desert island, but by the time I had finished a draft, I had matured beyond the first pages. I identified major plot holes with the wisdom of age (why were these kids stranded on a desert island?) and learned that “jut” is in fact spelled with an “s” (“just”). Dissatisfied after a few months or years of this, I gave up and re-entered my writer’s block era.

Soon after I turned 14, I nervously realized I wanted to write again. I was again inspired by the media I was consuming: this time the movie Frozen (yes, I was and still am a Frozen girl), the ABC TV show Galavant, and history books about the Tudors.

Not wanting a repeat of my ultimate failure to write a finished “book” at age 11, I sternly made myself refer to my writing as “stories.” Writing a book was too intimidating. Writing stories was doable.

I also wrote them by hand this time—my sister had gifted me a pink Moleskine notebook for Christmas. That notebook turned into another … and another … and another….

In just over a year, I filled around 10 notebooks of various sizes with some 10 “stories.” It was my most productive and creatively fulfilling period of writing to date.

It so turned out that at the end of my second year at university, I had another blank pink Moleskine lying around. Somewhat desperate, I decided to return to the basics.

I would write in a notebook—by hand. None of my professors or classmates would read it. No one would read it. It would be exactly what I wanted to write: no guidelines, no feedback. I would be writing for me.

It started slow. Within the first year, I made my way through one and a half notebooks. I packed the half-full second notebook with me when I left for my exchange semester in the UK, thinking it would suffice for the three months I’d be there.

Shortly after I arrived in Hatfield, I found myself walking to the local Waterstones (British Indigo) to buy a new one. A month later, I was back for another.

I sat up for hours every night in my dorm, furiously writing in these notebooks on top of my flower-patterned duvet cover. I was often overwhelmed about living in a foreign country by myself, yet every night I scrawled some of the writing I’m most proud of.

I thought stress was the issue; perhaps the lack of pink notebooks was the real villain.

The writing continued back home. In the past eight months alone, I’ve almost filled three more notebooks with no end in sight.

As it was happening, I would have told you I was still experiencing writer’s block. But the stack of full notebooks on my bedside table tells a different story.

I’m writing again.