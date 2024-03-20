The AI Iceberg

Should I say “Thank you, Alexa”

Tiers of an iceberg typically start with the most known elements of the topic. Tier One covers our everyday tools: Siri, Alexa, CAPTCHA tests, and Grammarly.

People have to actively feed data to these AI in order for them to function as designed.

We’ve all heard stories about Alexa talking to no one, but this and similar spooky stories are usually due to programming issues (no, they’re not haunted)

Many people have reported their Alexas saying strange things, making fart noises, and even sneezing or snoring. But say, “Hey Alexa, ask the Listeners.” She’ll respond with “We are always listening,” and when you tell her to stop, she says, “We are sorry, finally, to know that you are filled with irritation. And now, you must abandon us,” (Katie Teague, CNET 2020).

However, many of these strange occurrences with our AI companions are instead intentionally programmed features. Now, we understand that Alexa’s main purpose is to listen and follow commands. It’s no surprise that she is always listening, even in your sleep, but she didn’t have to say it like that.

Regardless, these AIs are integrated into our electronic devices to make our lives more convenient. They’re harmless … right?

I once had a friend who talked to me about wanting to get into kayaking, and a few days later, they started seeing kayaks and river tour ads on their devices. It was almost as though their phone was listening to them.

If it feels like your cellphone is listening to you, you’d be right. Google and Siri rely on voice commands for activation; just like Alexa, listening is part of their jobs. “Hey Google,” and “Hey Siri,” are commands they listen for to make their usage more convenient, but when does it go too far?

It’s no new news that Apple records Siri conversations to help “improve their services” (imagine my disparaging finger-waggles), having their employees comb through these recordings for feedback. According to Amazon’s data use page, this is also Alexa’s main purpose of storing interactions.

“[Employees] analyze data to teach Alexa to more accurately make decisions or predictions,” Amazon explains. “Requests from a diverse range of customers help Alexa understand everyone better.”

Perhaps much fishier is how Apple reportedly claimed that a software bug was causing the digital assistant to nonconsensually record its conversations with the user in 2022.

And while Google doesn’t necessarily record your conversations, it does record questions you ask it, such as “What’s an AI iceberg?” or (as a writer) “How much blood do you need to live?” (and that’s when you hear the FBI knock on your door). Those questions are just like your written search history in your browser and are therefore recorded. No human is actually listening.

So when your phone’s microphone can’t pick up on what you’re saying, your algorithms are busy predicting the future: what you’re going to search for—based on what you’ve already seen or bought.

Yes, they’re that good.

You may be thinking, this can’t possibly be legal. Well, this time, you’d be wrong, because it’s 100 percent legal for companies to record you.

You signed up for it.

Every time you sign off on a Terms of Service agreement for a software update, you’re also agreeing to let Siri and Google listen to you.