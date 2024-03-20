The Future of Storytelling

Corfield uses AI-generated art for templates and presentations. “I like to do art in a way that’s easy, quick, and gives me a result I can appreciate as soon as possible…. It’s a tool that allows me to create brushstrokes that are very complex.”

However, it’s never perfect due to the generative aspect, and artists shouldn’t beat themselves up over it. “Until you have some direct imagination-to-paper process … you’re going to end up with something that doesn’t look exactly like what you imagined,” Corfield said.

It’s a wild time to be alive.

Media Studies professor Dr. Karen Skardzius described things as “loosey-goosey,” with some profs banning AI and others allowing it. She advises instructors to play with it and have open discussions, since they can only avoid AI for so long.

To reduce the risk of cheating, professors are changing how they do assessments and assignments. “We’ve had to do some rejigging, which is a good thing. Academia could use a little kick in the pants now and then,” Skardzius said.

While AI is useful for brainstorming and prompts, the data is unreliable. She explained that it’s about “aggregating a ton of information and seeing what bubbles to the top—what’s the most likely answer, not what the right answer is.”

ChatGPT can also be vague when it comes to topics like K-drama filming locations. The version I used had the knowledge cutoff of 2021, which was extremely unhelpful.

In DIGI 340 (Digital Social Narratives), students explored AI tools, finding them mostly overhyped. Students in DIGI 301 (Digital Media Literacy) learned about AI itself and how to cite it, and Skardzius hopes to focus more on privacy concerns in that class.

Suffering from insomnia, she’d done a sleep study at MedSleep. When exploring Bing, Skardzius asked the AI, “Who is Karen Skardzius?” Its creative response stated that she was an executive for MedSleep. Somehow, the AI had scraped her medical data.

“It shouldn’t be surprising, but it did shock me a little,” Skardzius said. “It’s indicative of how aware we need to be of how these things work.”

Creative Writing and English professor Dr. Sonnet L’Abbé heard from fellow authors that their work was used to train AI. L’Abbé tested ChatGPT to see if it was true for their work. The AI-generated poems were clichéd, generic, and not in their voice. Later, L’Abbé caught a student who used AI in their final portfolio, submitting five versions of their poem, all sounding alike.

L’Abbé enjoys literature and poetry painstakingly crafted by humans. “I feel like I’m meeting somebody else that feels, sees, and articulates the same way I do. If [computers] can provide a literary experience like that, I’d become speechless,” they said.

They are concerned about people using AI to generate ideas instead of engaging in the physical act of writing. But they believe universities shouldn’t just ban AI without discussion. They wondered how writers could use AI while maintaining some control over it.

That’s where CREW 310/410 (Advanced Poetry Workshop) came in. L’Abbé presented three poems: a flarf piece, an AI-generated poem, and one written like AI by Manahil Bandukwala. Most students identified the AI-generated poem, calling it “cold” or “soulless.”