What is Asexuality, Barbara

Heartstrings Part 2

by Jack Corfield

Alone on the interview couch, Barbara Burgardt, talks about her experience of Asexuality, and the Aro-Ace spectrum. This episode we'll discuss the complexities of loving oneself, as well as love for family, friends, and aesthetics.

03.20.24 | Vol. 55, No. 6 | Audio

Why would you ruin Barbie’s awesome amazing journey with bringing Ken along?

Jack Corfield

I have never felt any type of sexual feeling for anybody.

Barbara Burgardt

Headshot of Jack
Podcast Editor

Jack is a fourth-year Creative Writing and Media Studies student who spends their island time writing novels and creating digital art. They are also the President of VIU’s Creative Writing Club. Their art, script, and poetry is featured in Portal Magazine, which they were co-Managing Editor of in 2023.

