Giving Voice to AI

Negotiating with GPT Models

I use the term “negotiate” throughout this piece to discuss the act of prompting the GPT Models to produce the necessary materials to make a video project. These materials include script, footage, music, edits, and voiceover. Even though the generally used term is “prompting,” the sheer amount of back and forth was usually closer to negotiating with (and sometimes begging) the GPT Models to do what I wanted.

The “State of the (AI) Union”

We exist in a world divided between awe, frustration, and fear of the rise of AI. Despite my best efforts to produce something else, it seems the ChatGPT overlord insisted that the final product be more akin to an AI Manifesto or an AI historical text than that I make anything else “meta.” Despite my best negotiations, if ChatGPT was going to discuss the state of AI, it would happen on its own terms.

Fine, I thought, audibly sighing as I started the tedious process of vetting the quotes that the model had included—none of which were accurate and, of the three, I could not find any mention of two of them on Google, Bing, or Duck Duck Go. The third was attributed to Dr. Max Tegmark of MIT but should have been attributed to Dr. Stephen Hawking. After spending considerable time chasing three quotes, I asked ChatGPT if it could provide me with links to the quotes. At that point, it informed me that it had knowingly misattributed the quotes because they were common knowledge (apparently, the “quotee” most likely said the things anyway?), and its data model was outdated. Inevitably, I had ChatGPT strip the script of the quotes and moved on to Invideo AI (to produce my video) and Runway ML (to make some generated shots).

Invideo and Runway both required negotiations of their own. In particular, Invideo required a lengthy voice recording to build a model of my voice and then insisted on re-writing the script based on its available video clips to produce the actual film. Runway, the only half-decent “text-to-video” generation model I could find that is publicly available, produced questionable results, especially with the human form. OpenAI has a new model called Sora that is extremely, even scarily, accurate. Still, it’s in closed testing and unavailable for this project. As a result, I was left with footage that sometimes looked like it came out of a Rob Zombie film.