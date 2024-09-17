Tale of Two Danielas
Daniela Guevara | Podcaster
09.23.24| Vol. 56, No. 1 | Audio
Two Danielas discuss the importance of building a supportive community and how finding your group of friends makes all the difference—especially when studying abroad.
Danny is a fourth-year Media Studies major from Quito, Ecuador. In addition to co-producing the student documentary The Seaweed Challenge, she's volunteered at CHLY as host of The VIU Meter and has participated in many feminist panels and readings on campus.
