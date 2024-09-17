The Navigator
The Navigator lighthouse logo
U

Tale of Two Danielas

Daniela Guevara | Podcaster

09.23.24
| Vol. 56, No. 1 | Audio

Tale of Two Danielas

by The Navigator

Two Danielas discuss the importance of building a supportive community and how finding your group of friends makes all the difference—especially when studying abroad.

Danny is a fourth-year Media Studies major from Quito, Ecuador. In addition to co-producing the student documentary The Seaweed Challenge, she's volunteered at CHLY as host of The VIU Meter and has participated in many feminist panels and readings on campus.

Danny is a fourth-year Media Studies major from Quito, Ecuador. In addition to co-producing the student documentary The Seaweed Challenge, she’s volunteered at CHLY as host of The VIU Meter and has participated in many feminist panels and readings on campus.

Next Up…

Alonso Duran Ortiz
Sep 17 2024

Island Time Axe Throwing

Kieran Armstrong
Grace Penner holds a microphone for Mariners hockey goalie Matthew Struss.
Sep 16 2024

VIU Mariners Hockey ft. Matthew Fleet and Maxwell Struss

Jack Corfield
Teigan Muddle and Padraig Sean Hogan on a couch.
Sep 06 2024

What is Neurodiverse Love, Teigan & Padraig?