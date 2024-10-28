Hullo Re-Review
An Interview with Hullo's Director of Sales and Marketing
Alonso Duran | Videographer
10.25.24| Vol. 56, No. 2 | Video
Follow The Navigator’s Alonso Ortiz to ‘sea’ what the Hullo ferry service has to offer. Find out how this fast ferry is different from previous attempts, discover its positive impact on the Nanaimo community, and say ‘hullo’ to Xander France in an exclusive interview with Hullo’s Director of Sales and Marketing.
Alonso is a third-year Digital Media student at VIU. He has been practicing photography since he was 15 years old and recently started working with videos about two years ago. Alonso has worked as a photographer in both Canada and Mexico (that's where he's from!)
