Alonso Duran | Videographer
Located on the VIU Nanaimo campus is a yellow sign with text reading "Please... Do not feed the Rabbits," and a graphic silhouette of a rabbit in reference to the fluffy VIU Companions. Background contains a bright green grassy field and dark green trees.

11.29.24
| Vol. 56, No. 3 | Video

Follow The Navigator into the small world of VIU’s favorite companions, the bunnies! Explore campus with our fluffy friends and take a minute to relax with us.

Alonso is a third-year Digital Media student at VIU. He has been practicing photography since he was 15 years old and recently started working with videos about two years ago. Alonso has worked as a photographer in both Canada and Mexico (that's where he's from!)

The Navigator
5
Volume 56
5
No. 3
5
VIU Companions