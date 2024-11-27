VIU Companions
Alonso Duran | Videographer
11.29.24| Vol. 56, No. 3 | Video
Follow The Navigator into the small world of VIU’s favorite companions, the bunnies! Explore campus with our fluffy friends and take a minute to relax with us.
Alonso is a third-year Digital Media student at VIU. He has been practicing photography since he was 15 years old and recently started working with videos about two years ago. Alonso has worked as a photographer in both Canada and Mexico (that's where he's from!)
