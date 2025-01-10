The Navigator
The Navigator lighthouse logo
U

The Last Music Program Exchange

Norwegians, Music, and Memories
| Podcaster

01.27.25
| Vol. 56, No. 4 | Audio

A group of four people sit casually in red chairs with microphones, recording a podcast episode titled "Theatre After Dark." The first three of them are students of the VIU Theatre department. Neon blue and pink lighting frames the glass windows in the background, creating a vibrant, nighttime atmosphere. The logo "Nav" is displayed in the bottom right corner.

01.27.25
| Vol. 56, No. 4 | Audio

Podcast host Daniela Guevara (middle) with guests Alexander Aarø (left) and Bendik Pedersen (right).

The Last Music Program Exchange

by The Navigator | Norwegians, Music, and Memories

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0q8BUX9Abu6eABLSBhqGNY?si=b37931ec5ed94f01

The Last Music Program Exchange

by The Navigator | Norwegians, Music, and Memories

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0q8BUX9Abu6eABLSBhqGNY?si=b37931ec5ed94f01
It's a sinking ship ... but it's an awesome pleasure to be here [on] the sinking ship.
Bendik Pedersen
Join Daniela Guevara for The Navigator Podcast as Norwegian exchange students Alexander Aarø and Bendik Pedersen share their unforgettable experiences in VIU’s music program. From exploring the stunning beauty of BC to creating lasting memories through music, they reflect on their journey and the impact of the program. Tune in for a heartfelt conversation about cultural exchange, music, and meaningful memories.

Daniela is a fourth-year Media Studies major from Quito, Ecuador. In addition to co-producing the student documentary The Seaweed Challenge,she's volunteered at CHLY as host of The VIU Meter and has participated in many feminist panels and readings on campus.

Next Up…

Jack Corfield
Poster for stageplay titled "The Tiger Method"
Jan 10 2025

The Tiger Method

Daniela Guevara
A group of four people sit casually in red chairs with microphones, recording a podcast episode titled "Theatre After Dark." The first three of them are students of the VIU Theatre department. Neon blue and pink lighting frames the glass windows in the background, creating a vibrant, nighttime atmosphere. The logo "Nav" is displayed in the bottom right corner.
Nov 27 2024

Theatre After Dark

Jack Corfield
Two women pose with both thumbs up.
Nov 04 2024

Reviving Girls on Fire

Daniela Guevara
Oct 28 2024

Meet Thrive

Daniela Guevara
Sep 23 2024

Tale of Two Danielas

Jack Corfield
Mar 20 2024

What is Asexuality, Barbara?

Jack Corfield
Feb 14 2024

What is Love, Ocea & Colby? – Part 1

Jack Corfield
Jan 16 2024

From Human to Diffusion

Jack Corfield
Nov 21 2023

The Nav Hikes Benson

The Navigator
5
Volume 56
5
No. 4
5
The Last Music Program Exchange