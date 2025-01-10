The Last Music Program Exchange
Norwegians, Music, and Memories
| Podcaster
01.27.25| Vol. 56, No. 4 | Audio
Podcast host Daniela Guevara (middle) with guests Alexander Aarø (left) and Bendik Pedersen (right).
The Last Music Program Exchangehttps://open.spotify.com/episode/0q8BUX9Abu6eABLSBhqGNY?si=b37931ec5ed94f01
“
It's a sinking ship ... but it's an awesome pleasure to be here [on] the sinking ship.
Bendik Pedersen
”
Join Daniela Guevara for The Navigator Podcast as Norwegian exchange students Alexander Aarø and Bendik Pedersen share their unforgettable experiences in VIU’s music program. From exploring the stunning beauty of BC to creating lasting memories through music, they reflect on their journey and the impact of the program. Tune in for a heartfelt conversation about cultural exchange, music, and meaningful memories.
Daniela is a fourth-year Media Studies major from Quito, Ecuador. In addition to co-producing the student documentary The Seaweed Challenge,she's volunteered at CHLY as host of The VIU Meter and has participated in many feminist panels and readings on campus.
