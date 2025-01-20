The Navigator
Wandering Around Campus for a Newspaper

The Nav's Print Magazine
Kieran Armstrong | Sports Videographer
Grace Penner | Sports Videographer

01.23.25
| News | Vol. 56, No. 4 | Video

A stack of magazines with blue covers featuring a photo of a lighthouse and The Navigator logo.

The Navigator Volume 56, Issues 1–3

Follow the amazing writers for The Navigator as they show us what’s in the first printed issue of Volume 56, where to find the magazine, and their favourite pieces. Go grab yourself a copy and enjoy!

Featuring:

Mackenzie Beck | Art Director
Alonso Duran Ortiz | Videographer
Daniela Guevara | Podcaster

Kieran Armstrong

Kieran is a fourth-year Digital Media Studies major with a passion for videography/cinematography. In his off-time you might catch him making music or filming a video with friends. He’s a diehard hockey fan and looks forward to filming some great sports content for The Nav.

Grace Penner

Grace is a third-year Creative Writing & Journalism student from Winnipeg, Manitoba, who moved to Nanaimo to pursue her passion for writing. She grew up playing ringette and volleyball and is now recreationally figure skating in her free time. Grace’s love for sports comes from her father and always watching the NHL Winnipeg Jets together. As her goal post-graduation is to have a career in sports journalism, she is excited to work with the Mariners this season.

