Power of Collaboration

In this episode, host Daniela speaks with Master’s students Jaya and Sid, winners of the 'Best Team Presentation' at last year's 2024 CREATE Conference. They discuss their award-winning project on the interdisciplinary connection between leadership, marketing, and education, with a vision to build a free school in India to empower children for success. As respective M.Ed. and MBA students, Jaya and Sid also share their experiences of leadership at VIU and involvement in campus organizations like ROCK VIU, SLC, OCCEL, and VILC, offering advice on how students can get more engaged in both campus life and the Nanaimo community.