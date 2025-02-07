Power of Collaboration
Leadership and Campus Involvement with VIU’s 2024 CREATE Presentation Winners
| Podcaster
In this episode, host Daniela speaks with Master’s students Jaya and Sid, winners of the 'Best Team Presentation' at last year's 2024 CREATE Conference. They discuss their award-winning project on the interdisciplinary connection between leadership, marketing, and education, with a vision to build a free school in India to empower children for success. As respective M.Ed. and MBA students, Jaya and Sid also share their experiences of leadership at VIU and involvement in campus organizations like ROCK VIU, SLC, OCCEL, and VILC, offering advice on how students can get more engaged in both campus life and the Nanaimo community.
02.24.25| Vol. 56, No. 5 | Audio
Daniela Guevara
Daniela is a fourth-year Media Studies major from Quito, Ecuador. In addition to co-producing the student documentary The Seaweed Challenge, she’s volunteered at CHLY as host of The VIU Meter and has participated in many feminist panels and readings on campus.
Next Up…
Feb 07 2025
Jan 27 2025
Jan 10 2025
Nov 27 2024
Nov 04 2024
Oct 28 2024
Sep 23 2024
Mar 20 2024
Feb 14 2024