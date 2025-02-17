The Navigator
Star Setter Owen Dyck Never Lets the Ball Drop

Athlete of the Week Owen Dyck & Coach Dr. Abe Avender
Kieran Armstrong | Sports Videographer
Grace Penner | Sports Videographer
A stack of magazines with blue covers featuring a photo of a lighthouse and The Navigator logo.

02.17.25
| Sports | Vol. 56, No. 5 | Video

I’ve definitely grown as a leader and as a person, trying to lead the group [and] be someone the guys can look to on the court to be a positive energy out there.

Own Dyck, VIU Mariners Men’s Volleyball Setter | #8

After being named VIU Mariners Athlete of the Week three weeks in a row and PACWEST Athlete of the Week, it’s safe to say Owen Dyck is thriving post-injury. Watch along to see highlight plays and a one-on-one interview with VIU Men’s Volleyball coach Dr. Abe Avender and star setter Owen.

Kieran Armstrong

Kieran is a fourth-year Digital Media Studies major with a passion for videography/cinematography. In his off-time you might catch him making music or filming a video with friends. He’s a diehard hockey fan and looks forward to filming some great sports content for The Nav.

Grace Penner

Grace is a third-year Creative Writing & Journalism student from Winnipeg, Manitoba, who moved to Nanaimo to pursue her passion for writing. She grew up playing ringette and volleyball and is now recreationally figure skating in her free time. Grace’s love for sports comes from her father and always watching the NHL Winnipeg Jets together. As her goal post-graduation is to have a career in sports journalism, she is excited to work with the Mariners this season.

