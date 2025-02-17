Trust Fall at The Nanaimo Art Gallery
A "Spirited" Exploration of Nanaimo’s Public Gallery
Alonso Duran Ortiz | Videographer
02.17.25| Vol. 56, No. 5 | Video
Join Alonso Duran at the Nanaimo Art Gallery for a haunted exploration of their newest exhibit: Trust Fall. Watch for exclusive interviews with the curator as well as the artists and psychic behind the exposition of Patrick Swayze’s tooth.
Trust fall is open to the public from February 1 to April 13, 2025.
For more information and upcoming exhibitions, visit NAG’s website at nanaimoartgallery.ca.
Alonso Duran Ortiz
Alonso is a third-year Digital Media student at VIU. He has been practicing photography since he was 15 years old and recently started working with videos about two years ago. Alonso has worked as a photographer in both Canada and Mexico (that’s where he’s from!)
