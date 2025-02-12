In the mid 1980s, Canadian Blood Services’ predecessor, the Canadian Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service, introduced a donor selection criterion that excluded all men who have sex with men. This criterion was put in place as an intended safety measure after the blood system crisis in Canada. At the time, HIV was a new disease for which research, testing, and understanding of the illness was very young.

After many years, in 2011, the Canadian Blood Services’ board of directors approved plans to move away from the long-standing permanent deferral for men who have sex with men. Instead, it moved to a defined term of no more than 10 years and no less than five years since the last sexual contact.

In 2013, selection criteria for gbMSM changed from an indefinite deferral period for any man who has had sex with other men—even once—since 1977 to a time-based deferral of five years since the last sexual contact.

I became sexually active in 2015. Not long before, I was a minor and too young to donate, let alone understand the complex history I was about to step into. Fresh out of the closet, the blood donation ineligibility period for men who had sex with men ban sat at five years.

In 2016, it was reduced to one year. I was having sex more than once a year.

I was at the peak of exploring my sexuality in my early twenties when the ban was reduced to three months in 2019, leaving me ineligible. It wasn’t until late 2022 when I had my first small window of opportunity to donate.

There had been few periods where I’d been eligible over the last two years. But since donating had never been on my radar, it didn’t cross my mind until it was too late.

Once I was in a committed relationship, I was able to donate after three months. But I didn’t want to anymore.

I was enraged. I was sad. I still am.

Why would I support something that has long discriminated against me? I acknowledge that the ban was necessary at the time of the epidemic, but today’s standards of testing should have been implemented long ago.

In 2025, I still haven’t donated blood.

The discrimination and stigma continues today. On Grindr, a popular gay hookup app, people still ask: “Are you clean?”—meaning, are you HIV-positive? Is your blood dirty?