AI Poster Generates Controversy for VIU Theatre Department

On Thursday, March 6, Vancouver Island University’s theatre department premiered their production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream—the immensely popular William Shakespeare play filled with Athenian lovers, fairy mischief and magic, and even Mechanicals—whatever those are supposed to be.

Spoiler alert: the Mechanicals aren’t Shakespeare’s interpretation on robots, or cyborgs, or something cooler. They’re just menial labourers and lousy actors (the characters, not the real-life actors—in this case, they were phenomenal).

If you didn’t get a chance to see the play, you missed out (seriously, huge fumble). Shakespeare’s play is notoriously difficult to adapt, but the cast and crew of VIU’s theatre program rose to the challenge.

In particular, the stage design was stellar, the lighting was fantastic, and the acting performances of characters such as the four lovers (played by Andrew Hicks, Aimee Sweetapple, Evan Shumka, and Kaylin Zech), Mechanical Nick Bottom (played by Rigby Mugridge), and Puck, also known as Robin Goodfellow (played by Delaney Irving), were notable standouts.

What a great production it was. Another success for the arts, for local theatre, for student artistry.

Right?

Well, of course… But whether you attended the play or not, if you’ve at all been on VIU’s Nanaimo campus or browsed any related social media leading up to the play, you’ve likely seen or heard about the Theatre department’s controversial poster.

I distinctly remember the first time I saw the advertisement myself and the audible Huh? that left my lips.

“That can’t be AI, can it?” I asked myself, certain of what I was seeing with my own eyes, but in genuine disbelief.

Surely a university arts program with such clear and direct lines to not only an entire Visual Arts department but to so many individual artists would simply recruit and support local artists rather than use generative AI. Right?

…Right?