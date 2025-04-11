The Navigator
The Navigator lighthouse logo
U

An Old Church Lady Named Pam

A single interaction becomes a possible lifeline in this flash fiction piece.
A person stands alone on a quiet beach at dusk, silhouetted against the reflective shoreline. The sky above is layered with soft pastel clouds and deepening blues, transitioning into a warm golden glow near the horizon. Rolling hills and distant trees create a serene backdrop beneath the expansive evening sky.

Photo by: Chloë Wiebe

Deanna Fleming | Contributor

05.01.25
| Vol. 56, No. 6 | Fiction

Yesterday, I wondered if I might already be dead.

I went to church yesterday. Out of obligation or desire I couldn’t tell. I met a kind old lady named Pam who called me pretty and cute and friendly and familiar. We had never met before, but she reminded me of another old church lady named Pam I met years before. That Pam treated me like her own grandchild when I knew no one else. How wonderfully strange the two Pam’s were; they reminded me of every mother and grandmother that had ever loved me.

I suppose the deadness of the day could have been caused by the headache. The headache, I pretended, hadn’t been a constant presence for the last week. The headache that worsened with every forgotten meal and glass of water I left scattered around my home, untouched. Pam would’ve made me some mint tea and given my forehead a kiss with a cold compress.

An owl was perched on a dead tree in my backyard that evening. I had never seen an owl before. It left so quickly I suppose I could’ve imagined that it was never there at all. As sleepy pictures of woodpeckers and owls played through my head, the day ended and began again. I woke to sweat-drenched blankets and the remnants of a dream of Pam singing me to sleep and promising it would all be okay.

I guess I finally realized how close I was to it all. How many times do you have to talk about death for it to not be scary anymore? It was practically a joke among my friends. If you go, I go. Who wants to walk into the ocean with me? We joked until we remembered it wasn’t a joke. I love you and don’t you dare and what would I do without you came quickly after. We all worried it wasn’t enough, but we never said that out loud. Pam would’ve given me a hug and tucked me in for a nap. She would’ve told me that Jesus loves me. I might’ve been comforted by that; I might even believe it.

about the author

Deanna Fleming

Deanna Fleming is headed toward her fourth year in the Bachelor of Education program at VIU. While not technically majoring or minoring in Creative Writing, she tries to squeeze in as many CREW classes in her timetable as possible (and her sleep schedule is in ruins because of it). “An Old Church Lady Named Pam” is her first published piece. Deanna has a passion for writing a mix of weird and sad and dark and beautiful all jumbled up into one wonderfully chaotic mass. You can probably find her watching the rabbits on and off campus.

An Old Church Lady Named Pam