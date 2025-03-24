The Navigator
Behind the Scenes with the Nanaimo Clippers

Kieran Armstrong | Sports Videographer
Grace Penner | Sports Videographer
A vibrant graphic featuring a team of hockey players in black and orange jerseys huddled together in celebration on the ice. Prominently on the right, a large dog mascot wearing a matching jersey and helmet cheers with both arms raised. On the left, bold white text reads “Nav,” and on the right, a stylized “N” logo contains the silhouette of a sailing ship for the Nanaimo Clippers. The background features a dynamic swirl effect that draws attention to the central action.

03.31.25
| Sports | Vol. 56, No. 6 | Video

Follow Nav Reporter, Grace Penner, and Sports Videographer, Kieran Armstrong, for a behind the scenes of the Junior A Hockey Team, Nanaimo Clippers. In their last video together, Grace and Kieran interview multiple members of the Clippers team and discuss Penner's own role within the organization. Come along to see how the Clippers dominate the Cowichan Capitals in a 4-2 win.

Kieran Armstrong

Kieran is a fourth-year Digital Media Studies major with a passion for videography/cinematography. In his off-time you might catch him making music or filming a video with friends. He’s a diehard hockey fan and looks forward to filming some great sports content for The Nav.

Grace Penner

Grace is a third-year Creative Writing & Journalism student from Winnipeg, Manitoba, who moved to Nanaimo to pursue her passion for writing. She grew up playing ringette and volleyball and is now recreationally figure skating in her free time. Grace’s love for sports comes from her father and always watching the NHL Winnipeg Jets together. As her goal post-graduation is to have a career in sports journalism, she is excited to work with the Mariners this season.

Behind the Scenes with the Nanaimo Clippers