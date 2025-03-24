Behind the Scenes with the Nanaimo Clippers
Kieran Armstrong | Sports Videographer
Grace Penner | Sports Videographer
03.31.25| Sports | Vol. 56, No. 6 | Video
Follow Nav Reporter, Grace Penner, and Sports Videographer, Kieran Armstrong, for a behind the scenes of the Junior A Hockey Team, Nanaimo Clippers. In their last video together, Grace and Kieran interview multiple members of the Clippers team and discuss Penner's own role within the organization. Come along to see how the Clippers dominate the Cowichan Capitals in a 4-2 win.
Kieran Armstrong
Kieran is a fourth-year Digital Media Studies major with a passion for videography/cinematography. In his off-time you might catch him making music or filming a video with friends. He’s a diehard hockey fan and looks forward to filming some great sports content for The Nav.
Grace Penner
Grace is a third-year Creative Writing & Journalism student from Winnipeg, Manitoba, who moved to Nanaimo to pursue her passion for writing. She grew up playing ringette and volleyball and is now recreationally figure skating in her free time. Grace’s love for sports comes from her father and always watching the NHL Winnipeg Jets together. As her goal post-graduation is to have a career in sports journalism, she is excited to work with the Mariners this season.
Next Up…
Mar 24 2025
Mar 17 2025
Mar 14 2025
Feb 24 2025
Feb 17 2025
Feb 17 2025
Feb 07 2025
Jan 27 2025
Jan 23 2025