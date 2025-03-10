The Navigator
End of Summer Song

A poem describing the sense of urgency on missing out on the chance to play during a sunny summer day.
An evening harbor scene with several docked fishing boats under a cloudy sky. The boat in the foreground, named "Falcon Rock," has a white hull with wooden trim and a tall mast with various antennas and flags. Other boats, some with red and blue accents, are moored along the docks in the background. The water is calm, reflecting the boats and the overcast sky. The setting appears to be a coastal marina with wooden pilings and a mix of fishing and recreational vessels.

Image via: Kaleb Kendall / Unsplash (@kalebkendall)

Marina McDonald | Contributor

03.26.25
| Vol. 56, No. 6 | Poetry

End of Summer Song

My sister and I are terribly aware
of the wilting flowers, reclusive daddy long-legs,
and how early the sun dips out of view. This could be,
our last weekend camping in the backyard.

We have knees to scrape,
gravel against skin. We long for more—
green stains on our shoes, and find ourselves
dancing under the rainbow of every sprinkler.

But here, tucked between pews,
bibles heavy on our laps,
we mourn the passing summer day.
Congregated in stale air,
families, friends, and first-goers sway,
clap and stomp. Behind us,
an operatic woman mutilates hymn.

My sister casts a glance toward me. I stifle giggles,
slide my tongue along the grooves of my teeth.
Force my trembling lips to a proper
British O, but when my belly clenches
a grin branches out under my nose.
My sister says the woman’s strength lies in silent prayer.
We erupt into laughter like it’s our way of breathing.

Marina McDonald

Marina McDonald is a third-year Creative Writing and Journalism student and a publishing assistant at Strong Nations Publishing. Her journalism has been published in Ha-Shilth-Sa. Her poem “Apple of My Eye” was published in Portal 2024, and she was awarded the Pat Bevan Scholarship in Creative Writing for poetry. Marina is also passionate about her career as a gymnastics coach.

