Free Speech in Brave Spaces

Jack Corfield | Associate Media Editor
Join Jack Corfield for their last podcast at The Navigator. This episode we'll discuss the phrase "safe space" and how it can create problems in discussion. We'll hear detailed interviews with feminist scholars Dr. Melissa Stephens and Magnolia Pauker from the VIU Arts and Humanities department, including a thorough discussion of Jordan Peterson's politics.
A group of four people sit casually in red chairs with microphones, recording a podcast episode titled "Theatre After Dark." The first three of them are students of the VIU Theatre department. Neon blue and pink lighting frames the glass windows in the background, creating a vibrant, nighttime atmosphere. The logo "Nav" is displayed in the bottom right corner.

03.17.25
| Vol. 56, No. 6 | Audio

Peterson is a symptom. And he’s a symptom of a larger problem.

Magnolia Pauker

This wave of fascist conservatism ... has swept all over the globe.
Sheila Malcolmson, MLA

Prepare yourself for broad, academic discussion of genocide, transphobia, and fascism.

Photo of Jack Corfield

Jack Corfield

Jack is a fifth-year Creative Writing and Media Studies student who spends their island time writing novels and creating digital art. In 2023, they were the President of VIU’s Creative Writing Club and co-Managing Editor of Portal Magazine. Their art, script, and poetry appears in Portal and is most prominent in the 2024 issue featuring their digitized “Circuit Girl” on the cover. Jack also has notable Nav lore as The Navigator’s very first Podcaster.

