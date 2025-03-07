The Navigator
I Dream in Poetry

A poem from an Indigenous scholar not defined by any prism.
An evening harbor scene with several docked fishing boats under a cloudy sky. The boat in the foreground, named "Falcon Rock," has a white hull with wooden trim and a tall mast with various antennas and flags. Other boats, some with red and blue accents, are moored along the docks in the background. The water is calm, reflecting the boats and the overcast sky. The setting appears to be a coastal marina with wooden pilings and a mix of fishing and recreational vessels.

Image via: George Lemon / Unsplash (@lsdforsociety)
Edited by: Tianna Vertigan

Šinákamina Ská Wiŋ | Contributor

03.10.25
| Vol. 56, No. 6 | Poetry

I Dream in Poetry

The dichotomy of being an Indigenous
person at university
learning things in ways
that do not nourish my spirituality.

I want to feel like I belong
like I am a seasoned academic
but I don’t agree with what they tell me
I try to blend it like an alchemic.

I should be angry about these topics
ones that end in “ology,” and “ism,”
but I dream in poetry
I’m not defined by any prism.

The debates, the citations
the literal, it’s so physical
it’s so confusing to my soul
I want to create, not be critical.

about the author

Šinákamina Ská Wiŋ

Olivia Thomas, Šinákamina Ská Wiŋ (White Shawl Shell Woman) is a fourth-year student at Vancouver Island University. She is majoring in Indigenous/Xwulmuxw Studies and minoring in Creative Writing while simultaneously working on two manuscriptsOlivia is a member of the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation and is passionate about Indigenous rights and self-determination. Her writing journey has included not only creative writing, where she feels most at home, but also in her career as an experienced Gladue Report Writer for the BC First Nations Justice Council. Olivia writes specialized pre-sentence type reports for the Courts for Indigenous people who are facing criminal charges. Olivia’s history binds her to the experiences of other Indigenous individuals across Canada. Her acute awareness of the systemic discrimination faced by Indigenous peoples fuels her unwavering commitment to restorative justice and addressing the overrepresentation of Indigenous individuals in the criminal justice system. In her free time, Olivia can be found with her family enjoying the Coast Salish world she is lucky enough to call home.

