The dichotomy of being an Indigenous

person at university

learning things in ways

that do not nourish my spirituality.

I want to feel like I belong

like I am a seasoned academic

but I don’t agree with what they tell me

I try to blend it like an alchemic.

I should be angry about these topics

ones that end in “ology,” and “ism,”

but I dream in poetry

I’m not defined by any prism.

The debates, the citations

the literal, it’s so physical

it’s so confusing to my soul

I want to create, not be critical.