Susan Juby and Her Journey to Professorship

Susan Juby had an unusual beginning to her university education. After a failed attempt at fashion school and a successful journey to sobriety—which you can read all about in Susan’s memoir, Nice Recovery—she attended the University of Toronto. While there, Susan took a program consisting of one English class. The Pre-University Program (later the Academic Bridging Program) was designed for students who didn’t receive the best grades in high school and was meant to help them begin their university education. If a student did well in this English class, they would be allowed to attend U of T part-time, and if they did very well, they would be allowed to attend full-time.

“I had cleaned myself up,” Susan said, “and I took this class, and I thought it was the greatest thing that had ever happened to me.” In the class, Susan encountered the instructor—a friendly, retired U of T professor who was invested in the success of his students.

“He completely inspired me. I thought he was just fantastic,” Susan said. “I made some insane craft mistakes with my writing, and he was so entertained by them without ever making me feel like a jerk. There was something about the way he was in the classroom. I really liked him because it would not have been very hard for an instructor to come into an environment like that and make everyone feel kind of terrible.”

Having done well in the English class, Susan began an English degree as a full-time student at U of T. After a few years of studying there, she transferred to the University of British Columbia to be closer to her family.

At UBC, Susan worked for the weekly student newspaper. She did culture reporting on music and movies and was preparing to step into the role of Arts Editor near the end of her degree.

“I was all set to do that,” Susan said, “and then the previous group of editors wrote a bunch of comedic profiles of the student government. They were very inflammatory, and the student government was up in arms, and they ended up shutting down [the newspaper] for the year I was supposed to be the Arts Editor.”

With that door closed, Susan turned to other facets of publishing. She applied for a typesetting internship at Hartley & Marks Publishers in Kitsilano and was hired.

“I was a hopeless, hopeless, hopeless typesetter,” Susan said. “That’s where you lay out books, and I was not good at it, just horrendous at it.” Despite her lackluster typesetting skills, and even more lackluster pay, Susan continued to work there as she finished her degree. Over the course of seven years, she worked her way up to the position of Managing Editor. While working there, Susan learned a valuable set of skills, such as time management, how to manage all sorts of personalities, and how to be an editor as she worked to acquire and move books through the production process.

During those years, Susan had also begun to write. She published her first book, Alice, I Think, in 2000 and turned her focus to something that had been lurking in the back of her mind for some time. “My dream [was] to write, to teach creative writing, and to teach publishing. So, with that in mind, I got [my] first book published, and it was published around the same time I started my master’s degree—’cause to teach you need a master’s degree, and I knew I wanted to teach.” Susan earned her master’s degree at Simon Fraser University, and it was there that her dream cemented itself.