Unpopular Opinions
Daniela Guevara | Podcaster
Join Daniela Guevara as she sits down with guest Becky Duarte to react to some unpopular opinions shared by VIU students. After working together on Q&A videos for VIU, Daniela and Becky decided to ask students for their boldest takes on any topic and discuss their own thoughts in response.
03.24.25| Vol. 56, No. 6 | Audio
Daniela Guevara
Daniela is a fourth-year Media Studies major from Quito, Ecuador. In addition to co-producing the student documentary The Seaweed Challenge, she’s volunteered at CHLY as host of The VIU Meter and has participated in many feminist panels and readings on campus.
