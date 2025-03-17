The Navigator
Unpopular Opinions

Daniela Guevara | Podcaster
Join Daniela Guevara as she sits down with guest Becky Duarte to react to some unpopular opinions shared by VIU students. After working together on Q&A videos for VIU, Daniela and Becky decided to ask students for their boldest takes on any topic and discuss their own thoughts in response.
Two young brown women sit in a podcast studio with microphones and audio equipment in front of them. The woman on the left wears a sleeveless patterned top and smiles at the camera, while the woman on the right wears glasses, a striped sweater, and jeans, holding a pair of headphones. The background features dark curtains with teal lighting. Text on the image reads “Unpopular Opinions” in glowing green script, and a small “Nav” logo appears in the bottom right corner.

03.24.25
| Vol. 56, No. 6 | Audio

Daniela Guevara

Daniela is a fourth-year Media Studies major from Quito, Ecuador. In addition to co-producing the student documentary The Seaweed Challenge, she’s volunteered at CHLY as host of The VIU Meter and has participated in many feminist panels and readings on campus.

