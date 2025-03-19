Does the VIU Bunny Lay Eggs?

It’s been a strange year of letting go of routines and traditions I once held dear. As my graduation looms ever closer, I have handed this event off to the capable hands of UCM’s vice president, Mekayla Gray.

Last week I found myself itching to get started on the event planning only to remind myself that I’m not leading it this year. As I walked along the wooded path from my class to the library, I contemplated the empty feeling of change. In the busyness of my semester, I suddenly found a moment of quiet.

It was at that moment, as I stood in the woods and remembered the Easter season in years past, that I thought perhaps this year I could just be a student. If I spied an egg, I could collect it. I’m unsure if I will participate, even if I don’t volunteer, but I took comfort knowing that this event will continue long past my graduation.

The Northern Hemisphere sees Easter as one of the markers of spring. In the Christian tradition, the death of Jesus on Good Friday and His resurrection on Easter Sunday highlights this season of rebirth. Tradition lifts the sombre weight of His crucifixion into a celebration of life anew on Sunday.

But the seasonal rhythm of death and rebirth is not limited to Christianity. Many cultures maintain a mythology involving the removal and return of a deity to mark the changing seasons.

In Greek mythology, Demeter laments the loss of her daughter, Persephone, to the Underworld. The mortal world is thus marred by her grief for six months of winter until Persephone returns and Demeter’s joy manifests as spring.

In the Anglo-Saxon mythology, Eostre is the goddess of the dawn and the spring. The vernal equinox—around March 20—marks the transition from winter into spring and is seen as Eostre’s return; she brings with her light, warmth, and most importantly, the return of crops and therefore life itself.

This life-giving goddess was so celebrated that the old Germanic calendar called the month of April “Ōstarmānod,” meaning Eostre-month.

Though many consider Eostre the origin of the word Easter, others debate its etymology. Britannica disputes the claims of modern folklorists, instead stating that [the word “Easter] derives from the Christian designation of Easter week as in albis, a Latin phrase that was understood as the plural of alba (‘dawn’) and became eostarum in Old High German.”

Interestingly, the French word for Easter–Pâques–doesn’t derive from the same origin, but rather comes from the Greek “Pascha” meaning “Passover.”

While the English word’s origin is unclear, the origins of one of the most prominent and well-known figures of this holiday, the Easter Bunny, come from stories about Eostre.

Few primary sources exist due to the nature of oral storytelling, but the Legend of Eostre goes something like this.

One spring morning, when it was still quite cold, Eostre was walking through the woods and came upon a little bird. The poor creature had frost coating its wings and Eostre knew it would die if she walked away. Having compassion for the bird, she transformed him into a hare. Warmed by the transformation, the hare was able to live.