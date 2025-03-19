The Navigator
The Navigator lighthouse logo
U

Does the VIU Bunny Lay Eggs?

Easter Traditions and the Origins of the Mysterious Easter Bunny
White fur, pink nose, a basket full of eggs—you know the look. The Easter Bunny is an iconic character, but I bet the original myth will surprise you.
A digital illustration of a pale woman with flowing blonde hair and red lips holding a green bird and a green bunny in her cupped hands. Her nails are painted a light coral colour. The soft, pastel colour palette gives the image a gentle, dreamlike quality, with warm beige and golden tones in the background. The bird and bunny appear peaceful, symbolizing spring themes of kindness, nature, fertility, and harmony in line with the spirit of Easter or Eostre.

Illustration by: Mackenzie Beck

Francesca Pacchiano | Editor

03.19.25
| Vol. 56, No. 6 | Article

Spring on our little island is a time of great joy. The sun returns after what seems like a breathless, frigid winter. The red-breasted robins hungrily stalk worms and puncture fresh green grass. Gardens are trimmed with golden dandelions, purple crocuses, and delicate tulips. The world is alive again.

After months of being cooped up, campus seems to buzz as students soak up every ray of sunshine. The flowers emerge and the baby bunnies are so small they fit in the palm of your hand.

Despite the end of semester pressure and looming exams, it’s a time of celebration and hope.

One of the ways I’ve engaged with the season is by organizing the campus-wide Easter Egg Hunt hosted by University Christian Ministries (UCM). I’ve been a student leader with the club for four years, and this event always ended up as my responsibility. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not mad about it. It’s a big project, but a fun one as well.

Several hundred colourful plastic eggs are filled with tickets and distributed across campus by teams of volunteers. Students collect the eggs over a three-day period and return them to UCM in exchange for prizes like squishmallows, video game gift cards, and—naturally—chocolate.

The egg hunt takes place during the chaotic last week of classes, this year from April 4–9. Students can be seen with handfuls or even shopping bags full of eggs.

A white hand from out of frame reaches toward a black bunny on a grassy green lawn.

A curious VIU bunny.

It’s been a strange year of letting go of routines and traditions I once held dear. As my graduation looms ever closer, I have handed this event off to the capable hands of UCM’s vice president, Mekayla Gray.

Last week I found myself itching to get started on the event planning only to remind myself that I’m not leading it this year. As I walked along the wooded path from my class to the library, I contemplated the empty feeling of change. In the busyness of my semester, I suddenly found a moment of quiet.

It was at that moment, as I stood in the woods and remembered the Easter season in years past, that I thought perhaps this year I could just be a student. If I spied an egg, I could collect it. I’m unsure if I will participate, even if I don’t volunteer, but I took comfort knowing that this event will continue long past my graduation.

The Northern Hemisphere sees Easter as one of the markers of spring. In the Christian tradition, the death of Jesus on Good Friday and His resurrection on Easter Sunday highlights this season of rebirth. Tradition lifts the sombre weight of His crucifixion into a celebration of life anew on Sunday.

But the seasonal rhythm of death and rebirth is not limited to Christianity. Many cultures maintain a mythology involving the removal and return of a deity to mark the changing seasons.

In Greek mythology, Demeter laments the loss of her daughter, Persephone, to the Underworld. The mortal world is thus marred by her grief for six months of winter until Persephone returns and Demeter’s joy manifests as spring.

In the Anglo-Saxon mythology, Eostre is the goddess of the dawn and the spring. The vernal equinox—around March 20—marks the transition from winter into spring and is seen as Eostre’s return; she brings with her light, warmth, and most importantly, the return of crops and therefore life itself.

This life-giving goddess was so celebrated that the old Germanic calendar called the month of April “Ōstarmānod,” meaning Eostre-month.

Though many consider Eostre the origin of the word Easter, others debate its etymology. Britannica disputes the claims of modern folklorists, instead stating that [the word “Easter] derives from the Christian designation of Easter week as in albis, a Latin phrase that was understood as the plural of alba (‘dawn’) and became eostarum in Old High German.”

Interestingly, the French word for Easter–Pâques–doesn’t derive from the same origin, but rather comes from the Greek “Pascha” meaning “Passover.”

While the English word’s origin is unclear, the origins of one of the most prominent and well-known figures of this holiday, the Easter Bunny, come from stories about Eostre.

Few primary sources exist due to the nature of oral storytelling, but the Legend of Eostre goes something like this.

One spring morning, when it was still quite cold, Eostre was walking through the woods and came upon a little bird. The poor creature had frost coating its wings and Eostre knew it would die if she walked away. Having compassion for the bird, she transformed him into a hare. Warmed by the transformation, the hare was able to live.

The creature never forgot Eostre’s kindness, and still retaining some of its bird-like abilities, honours the goddess by laying colourful eggs in gratitude.

The creature never forgot Eostre’s kindness, and still retaining some of its bird-like abilities, honours the goddess by laying colourful eggs in gratitude.

Children have hunted for colourful eggs left by this Easter hare with accounts as early as 17th-century Germany. It’s possible that either Dutch or German settlers brought this tradition to America, where it quickly became popular with religious and non-religious families alike.

Eggs have been decorated in conjunction with Easter for centuries. The tradition of decorating eggs is believed to have originated with Trypillians in Central Europe who dyed eggs potentially as far back as 4500 BCE. From this hatched the Slavic tradition of making pysanky, Ukrainian Easter eggs decorated using wax and dye.

A family friend with Ukrainian heritage once taught my siblings and I the art of making these ornate eggs. We carefully poked holes in the shell with pins and gently blew the egg out. Then we carved designs in wax on the shell with toothpicks.

We layered wax and dye until the entire shell was covered. The wax is traditionally melted by flame (but we used a hairdryer) and wiped away to reveal the completed design.

Painted pysanky easter eggs in a basket. Sale of souvenirs in the historical and cultural reserve "Tustan". Stock photo.

Ukrainian Easter eggs, Pysanky, in a basket.
Image via: iStock (@NickNick_ko)

We kept our eggs for many years, using them as decorations on the fireplace mantel at Easter time. Sadly, mine broke when I moved.

The practice of finding or giving colourful eggs evolved into one of finding toys or chocolates. Now, the holiday is practically synonymous with chocolate eggs.

Throughout childhood, I raced my cousins around my grandparent’s yard, looking for plastic eggs full of chocolates. The goal was to find more than the others.

As we got older, my mom continued the fun of egg hunts by hiding eggs in the nooks and crannies of our house.

My siblings and I would rush to find them between the slats of the stair railings, hidden in ladles in the kitchen, and on the keys of the pianos.

My siblings and I would rush to find them between the slats of the stair railings, hidden in ladles in the kitchen, and on the keys of the pianos.

Those egg hunts had all the energy of a race but ended in the diplomatic dealings of trade at the living room coffee table.

Mostly because I despise the malt eggs.

While I don’t wake up to find Cadbury’s Mini Eggs all over my house anymore, I still feel excitement for the holiday. There’s something about the vibrancy of spring that just feels magical. Perhaps it is those new baby bunnies.

Egg hunts, especially the one here at VIU, are an excellent excuse to get outside, to stop thinking about studying, and to purposely look around this place that becomes so mundane to us.

We are reminded by the flowers and the vibrant greens of trees and grasses that winter does end. Life does return. Cycles and seasons close, but they also begin again.

Practicing tradition brings us out of ourselves and into something greater. So, take a break, get outside, and look for magic in the ordinary. And you never know, perhaps the Easter hare is one of the bunnies on campus.

Francesca Pacchiano

Fran is a Creative Writing student, a journalist for TAKE 5 Newsmagazine, managing editor for GOOEY Magazine and is now adding writer for The Nav to the many hats she wears. Her fiction has been published in the first issue of  GOOEY Magazine, and she was one of the interviewers for VIU’s Gustafson Poet, Karen Solie, which appears in Portal 2024.When she’s not studying, working, or being active in the campus community, Fran can be found tending her garden, where she enjoys the blooming weeds just as much as the flowers she planted.

Next Up…

Laurent Lemay
A photograph of multiple yellow posters by The Nav taped to a glass door indoors at VIU. The posters contain messages such as "LET YOUR VOICES BE HEARD," "CAUTION: SAFE SPACE AHEAD," and "SIGN THE PETITION TODAY," all referring to the VIUSU petition for 24/7 library hours. Some posters include QR codes for additional engagement.
Mar 19 2025

Am I Proud to be VIU?

Bailey Bellosillo
Maddie Joseph, a young black female dancer in a blue polka-dot dress performs on stage at the Star Talent Nanaimo Dance Competition. She is in a deep lunge, with one arm reaching gracefully upward and her head tilted back. Her long, dark hair flows behind her, and she wears frilly white socks. The stage backdrop features a geometric pattern with rainbow gradient lighting.
Mar 14 2025

Dancers, Dreaming, and Original Joe’s

Leigh Tipper
A man with light skin, short dark hair, and a beard stands in the middle of a record store, smiling at the camera. He is wearing dark jeans and a dark hoodie with a palm tree design, layered under a gray knit cardigan with brown suede shoulder patches. His hands are casually tucked into his jean pockets. The background features shelves filled with CDs, vinyl records, and colorful posters, including psychedelic artwork and a tapestry with a circular pattern. A small sign on a record bin categorizes albums by condition, with labels reading "Green = Excellent," "Yellow = Good," and "White = Playable." The store has warm orange walls and a mix of bright and dim lighting.
Mar 12 2025

Sound Heritage

Ella Hannesson
Ellisif Hannesson, a young white woman with long dark hair, smiles while looking to the side in a candid photograph. She is wearing sunglasses on her head and a sleeveless top. The background shows a hazy cityscape at sundown, the sky filled with wispy clouds and contrails.
Mar 11 2025

Ellisif, Uninterrupted

Laurent Lemay
A symmetrical butterfly design made from a red liquid on a white background. The design has a fluid, organic appearance, resembling inkblot art or blood smears.
Mar 07 2025

WARNING: May Contain Gay Blood (PART 2)

Elke Sorensen
Film poster, square version. A hand-painted illustration features two smiling women standing in a lush green outdoor setting. One woman wears a blue blazer and red top, while the other wears a floral dress and holds a candelabra. The film title "Fortescue" is displayed in bold, medieval-style font against a mustard yellow background, with credits toward director Rebeccah Love at the bottom.
Mar 05 2025

Fortescue Film Review

The Navigator
5
Volume 56
5
No. 6
5
Does the VIU Bunny Lay Eggs?