VIU’s Dance Team in the Studio
Kieran Armstrong | Sports Videographer
03.14.25| Sports | Vol. 56, No. 6 | Video
Watch along for a sneak peak performance from VIU's dance team in the studio. The VIU Dance Team performs multiple different styles such as hip-hop, jazz, tap, contemporary, and lyrical. The team consists of 26 of dancers from all years at VIU who all bring their own talents and specialties to the floor. These performances are snippets of what the VIU Dance Team has competed with in the last year.
Learn more about this year’s VIU Dance Team and coach Maddie Joseph in contributor Bailey Bellosillo’s feature article “Dancers, Dreaming, and Original Joe’s” right here at The Nav.
Dancers, Dreaming, and Original Joe’s
Maddie Joseph has been dancing since she was two years old. Now a full-time student, she’s coaching the VIU Dance Team, teaching at Harbour Dance Studios, and chasing her dreams.
Kieran Armstrong
Kieran is a fourth-year Digital Media Studies major with a passion for videography/cinematography. In his off-time you might catch him making music or filming a video with friends. He’s a diehard hockey fan and looks forward to filming some great sports content for The Nav.
