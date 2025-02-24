The Navigator
VIU’s Dance Team in the Studio

Kieran Armstrong | Sports Videographer
03.14.25

03.14.25
Sports | Vol. 56, No. 6 | Video

Watch along for a sneak peak performance from VIU's dance team in the studio. The VIU Dance Team performs multiple different styles such as hip-hop, jazz, tap, contemporary, and lyrical. The team consists of 26 of dancers from all years at VIU who all bring their own talents and specialties to the floor. These performances are snippets of what the VIU Dance Team has competed with in the last year.

Learn more about this year’s VIU Dance Team and coach Maddie Joseph in contributor Bailey Bellosillo’s feature article “Dancers, Dreaming, and Original Joe’s” right here at The Nav.

Kieran Armstrong

Kieran is a fourth-year Digital Media Studies major with a passion for videography/cinematography. In his off-time you might catch him making music or filming a video with friends. He’s a diehard hockey fan and looks forward to filming some great sports content for The Nav.

VIU’s Dance Team in the Studio