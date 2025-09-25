The Navigator
The Navigator
U

From Sand to Snow

A Warm-Climate Student’s Guide to Surviving Canadian Winter
If you’ve spent most of your life in a place where winter means throwing on a light sweater in the evening because it’s a bit chilly, then your first Canadian winter can feel like stepping into a freezer, only to realize, a little too late, that you actually live there now.
A digital illustration of a pale woman with flowing blonde hair and red lips holding a green bird and a green bunny in her cupped hands. Her nails are painted a light coral colour. The soft, pastel colour palette gives the image a gentle, dreamlike quality, with warm beige and golden tones in the background. The bird and bunny appear peaceful, symbolizing spring themes of kindness, nature, fertility, and harmony in line with the spirit of Easter or Eostre.

Winter in Canada vs. Winter back home in Botswana.

Tebby Olatetse | Nav Reporter

09.19.25
| Vol. 57, No. 1 | Article

When I first landed in Nanaimo, I thought, how bad could it be? Snow was a romantic idea. Cozy sweaters looked cute on Pinterest boards. Moving here felt like opening a brand-new chapter in my life—one filled with fresh scenery, fresh opportunities, and, I hoped, a fresh start.

I was born and raised in Botswana, a semi-arid country in the southern part of Africa, where dry heat is the norm, and snow is something you only see in the movies. I chose VIU because I fell in love with the stunning beauty of Nanaimo’s nature; I imagined myself surrounded by forests, ocean views, and crisp air as I pursued my studies. Then December came, and I realized the experience was nothing short of traumatic, especially if you join in the January semester, like most of my friends and I. In that first semester, I learned three important things:

  • Snow is wet and slippery.
  • The sun will disappear, like it’s breaking up with you.
  • Cute sweaters are useless without a real coat.

Many VIU students from warmer climates like Botswana, India, and Hong Kong all say the same thing:

The cold isn’t just about temperature; it changes how you feel, think, and even socialize.

For Riya Nawal, a first-year in Psychology from Mumbai, it was the wind. “It wasn’t just cold, it slapped me in the face,” she laughs. “I had gloves, but my fingers still hurt.” For others, it’s the surprise of having to wear multiple layers indoors and outdoors.

The VIU Wellness Centre recommends investing in a proper winter coat (waterproof is key, because Nanaimo loves a good rainstorm), waterproof boots (because slush is sneaky), and thermal socks (a game-changer for circulation).

The days get shorter, and for some, that means mood changes. Josette Chan, a second-year English major in the BA program from Hong Kong, says, “I didn’t realize how much I relied on sunlight until it was gone by 4:30 pm.” Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is real, but small changes help, like getting outside during daylight hours, using a sun lamp, or keeping your social calendar active.

Winter can tempt you to hibernate, but isolation makes the season feel longer. Joining on-campus clubs, indoor sports, or International Student events can help keep you connected.

“The first time I went to a campus event in January, I realized other people were just as shocked by the cold,” says Mustav Osei, an MBA student from Ghana. “We laughed about it, and somehow it felt warmer.”

What I Wish I Knew Earlier:

  • Snow looks magical, until it melts. Prepare for ice and slush.
  • Darkness comes fast, so plan your errands accordingly.
  • You’ll own more socks than you thought possible.
Adjusting to winter takes time, but it’s not all bad. We survived it, so you can too! There’s just something so beautiful about your first snowfall, warm drinks after a cold walk, and learning to embrace a season that once felt foreign.

If you’re from a place of sand and sun, know this:

Your first Canadian winter might surprise you, challenge you, and even change you, but you will survive.

And when spring finally comes, you’ll appreciate every single ray of sunshine.

Tebby Olatetse

