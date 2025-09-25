From Sand to Snow

For Riya Nawal, a first-year in Psychology from Mumbai, it was the wind. “It wasn’t just cold, it slapped me in the face,” she laughs. “I had gloves, but my fingers still hurt.” For others, it’s the surprise of having to wear multiple layers indoors and outdoors.

The VIU Wellness Centre recommends investing in a proper winter coat (waterproof is key, because Nanaimo loves a good rainstorm), waterproof boots (because slush is sneaky), and thermal socks (a game-changer for circulation).

The days get shorter, and for some, that means mood changes. Josette Chan, a second-year English major in the BA program from Hong Kong, says, “I didn’t realize how much I relied on sunlight until it was gone by 4:30 pm.” Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is real, but small changes help, like getting outside during daylight hours, using a sun lamp, or keeping your social calendar active.

Winter can tempt you to hibernate, but isolation makes the season feel longer. Joining on-campus clubs, indoor sports, or International Student events can help keep you connected.

“The first time I went to a campus event in January, I realized other people were just as shocked by the cold,” says Mustav Osei, an MBA student from Ghana. “We laughed about it, and somehow it felt warmer.”

What I Wish I Knew Earlier: