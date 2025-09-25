From Sand to Snow
Winter in Canada vs. Winter back home in Botswana.
09.19.25| Vol. 57, No. 1 | Article
When I first landed in Nanaimo, I thought, how bad could it be? Snow was a romantic idea. Cozy sweaters looked cute on Pinterest boards. Moving here felt like opening a brand-new chapter in my life—one filled with fresh scenery, fresh opportunities, and, I hoped, a fresh start.
I was born and raised in Botswana, a semi-arid country in the southern part of Africa, where dry heat is the norm, and snow is something you only see in the movies. I chose VIU because I fell in love with the stunning beauty of Nanaimo’s nature; I imagined myself surrounded by forests, ocean views, and crisp air as I pursued my studies. Then December came, and I realized the experience was nothing short of traumatic, especially if you join in the January semester, like most of my friends and I. In that first semester, I learned three important things:
- Snow is wet and slippery.
- The sun will disappear, like it’s breaking up with you.
- Cute sweaters are useless without a real coat.
Many VIU students from warmer climates like Botswana, India, and Hong Kong all say the same thing:
The cold isn’t just about temperature; it changes how you feel, think, and even socialize.
For Riya Nawal, a first-year in Psychology from Mumbai, it was the wind. “It wasn’t just cold, it slapped me in the face,” she laughs. “I had gloves, but my fingers still hurt.” For others, it’s the surprise of having to wear multiple layers indoors and outdoors.
The VIU Wellness Centre recommends investing in a proper winter coat (waterproof is key, because Nanaimo loves a good rainstorm), waterproof boots (because slush is sneaky), and thermal socks (a game-changer for circulation).
The days get shorter, and for some, that means mood changes. Josette Chan, a second-year English major in the BA program from Hong Kong, says, “I didn’t realize how much I relied on sunlight until it was gone by 4:30 pm.” Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is real, but small changes help, like getting outside during daylight hours, using a sun lamp, or keeping your social calendar active.
Winter can tempt you to hibernate, but isolation makes the season feel longer. Joining on-campus clubs, indoor sports, or International Student events can help keep you connected.
“The first time I went to a campus event in January, I realized other people were just as shocked by the cold,” says Mustav Osei, an MBA student from Ghana. “We laughed about it, and somehow it felt warmer.”
What I Wish I Knew Earlier:
- Snow looks magical, until it melts. Prepare for ice and slush.
- Darkness comes fast, so plan your errands accordingly.
- You’ll own more socks than you thought possible.
If you’re from a place of sand and sun, know this:
Your first Canadian winter might surprise you, challenge you, and even change you, but you will survive.
And when spring finally comes, you’ll appreciate every single ray of sunshine.