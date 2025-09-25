August in Nanaimo: Hub City’s 4th Annual Soap Box Derby
Liam Prendergast | Sports Videographer
10.01.25| Sports | Vol. 57, No. 1 | Video
Liam Prendergast captures the Hub City’s fourth Annual Soap Box Derby in his first exciting video as The Nav’s Sports Videographer. Homemade, creatively designed, gravity-powered carts raced downhill on August 16, 2025, near Bowen Park on Wall Street in Nanaimo, bringing the community together for a fun-filled fundraising event. Beyond the fun and speed, all proceeds from the event go to the Nanaimo Child Development Centre, supporting local kids and families.
