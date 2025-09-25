August in Nanaimo: Hub City’s 4th Annual Soap Box Derby

Liam Prendergast captures the Hub City’s fourth Annual Soap Box Derby in his first exciting video as The Nav’s Sports Videographer. Homemade, creatively designed, gravity-powered carts raced downhill on August 16, 2025, near Bowen Park on Wall Street in Nanaimo, bringing the community together for a fun-filled fundraising event. Beyond the fun and speed, all proceeds from the event go to the Nanaimo Child Development Centre, supporting local kids and families.