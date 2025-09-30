Banking for Books

It’s no secret that the costs associated with schooling on Vancouver Island are intense compared to other regions in Canada. For a student financing the majority of their post-secondary education, it can be an ongoing stressor.

The key to saving as a busy student in an ever-changing economic environment is to try budgeting as best as you can. As a student, there are many unforeseen prices that may make saving unattainable, and that is alright. By creating a budget, you’re building the habits of financially responsible individuals.

“The housing costs are certainly an ongoing stress,” Brittany Gueulette says, a fourth-year Education student. “My husband and I are a little worried about the jump in cost if we ever have to move, [and] we are paying about 1400 a month now for our 2-bedroom [apartment].” Gueulette works two jobs while attending university full-time to afford living costs and tuition.

Gueulette still struggles financially, resorting to asking for help from

her parents.

“For the most part, it is me and my husband paying for everything with work and student loans, of which I estimate I’ll be about $85,000 in debt by the time I graduate,” Gueulette says.

For another student, the current cost of living takes rent out of the cards this coming year. “Because of how expensive rent is, I’m going into my third year in dorms instead of being able to get my own place,” Adria Mitchell says, a third-year Education student.

Mitchell also shares how her parents are able to support her post-secondary education. Still, that is not enough to be out of student debt.

“My parents set up a RESP (Registered Education Savings Plan) when I was first born so that has helped quite a bit, even with that though I’ve been working since I was 13 and will end my degree with around $25,000 in student loan debt,” Mitchell shares.