Building the Future

We’ve all seen the trucks, heard the roar of machines hard at work, and the dirt tracked by trucks hauling in and out of the site by the Student Housing at VIU’s Nanaimo campus. The new student housing building is well underway and is set for completion by 2027.

For some, this project is a symbol of progress: a long-awaited development that promises more housing, better accessibility, and a stronger residence community. For others, it’s mostly disruption, the constant noise during study sessions, the scramble for parking, and the sense that student needs weren’t fully considered. Either way, it’s hard to ignore. This project is reshaping not just the campus skyline but also how we experience student life at VIU.

So what exactly is being built? The centerpiece is a 10-storey hybrid mass timber building that will add 266 new student housing beds, and for the first time ever, a dining hall in campus housing. Right now, residence students make do with the main cafeteria, which means trekking across campus for meals. A dining hall inside the new building changes that completely. It’s not just about convenience; it’s about giving students a real sense of community space to gather, eat, and unwind together.

The scale of the project is hard to overstate. Once it’s complete, on-campus housing will jump by more than 50 percent, climbing from the current 536 beds to 802. For a university where demand for housing consistently outpaces supply, that’s a huge shift. The building will also feature new common areas designed for studying and group work, so students don’t have to squeeze into already packed lounges or fight for tables at the library.