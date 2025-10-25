Building the Future
VIU’s vision for the completed residence, projected for 2027.
Image via: VIU media
10.22.25| News | Vol. 57, No. 2 | Article
We’ve all seen the trucks, heard the roar of machines hard at work, and the dirt tracked by trucks hauling in and out of the site by the Student Housing at VIU’s Nanaimo campus. The new student housing building is well underway and is set for completion by 2027.
For some, this project is a symbol of progress: a long-awaited development that promises more housing, better accessibility, and a stronger residence community. For others, it’s mostly disruption, the constant noise during study sessions, the scramble for parking, and the sense that student needs weren’t fully considered. Either way, it’s hard to ignore. This project is reshaping not just the campus skyline but also how we experience student life at VIU.
So what exactly is being built? The centerpiece is a 10-storey hybrid mass timber building that will add 266 new student housing beds, and for the first time ever, a dining hall in campus housing. Right now, residence students make do with the main cafeteria, which means trekking across campus for meals. A dining hall inside the new building changes that completely. It’s not just about convenience; it’s about giving students a real sense of community space to gather, eat, and unwind together.
The scale of the project is hard to overstate. Once it’s complete, on-campus housing will jump by more than 50 percent, climbing from the current 536 beds to 802. For a university where demand for housing consistently outpaces supply, that’s a huge shift. The building will also feature new common areas designed for studying and group work, so students don’t have to squeeze into already packed lounges or fight for tables at the library.
Current state of the residence construction (Fall 2025).
Image via: Tebby Olatetse
Of course, not everyone is celebrating. Some students see the construction as a headache that makes day-to-day life harder. For students cramming for classes in their rooms, daytime construction noise fills the air, making quiet study almost impossible, not to mention, parking has become a sore spot.
The Students’ Union recognizes the benefits of the new residence in providing much-needed housing and hopes that, with more students staying on campus, pressure on parking will be reduced.
—VIUSU representative in recent interview with The Nav
The new residence has brought excitement, but also a few bumps along the way. Around the hallways, in casual chats between students, and sprinkled across social media, there’s been plenty of chatter about construction noise and parking struggles. One student even joked that getting to class feels like The Hunger Games, while another said living next to the construction site makes them feel like they’re in a drill zone. These posts and conversations may be lighthearted, but they hint at the real challenges students are facing as the campus adjusts to the new building.
At the same time, many students are optimistic about the long-term benefits. Amelia Perez, a first-year BBA student majoring in Marketing, commutes daily from Duncan and sees the new building as an opportunity. For her, the promise of more on-campus housing is a game-changer:
“If I could actually live on campus once the new building is finished, that would take such a weight off my shoulders.”
Her perspective highlights the core of the project: post-secondary students need access to affordable, reliable housing to complete their studies. For many, this building isn’t just about convenience—it’s about whether or not they can succeed at VIU.
At the end of the day, construction is temporary, but the building will serve students for decades. The benefits—more beds, new dining options, and updated spaces to study and connect—may well outweigh the costs of a noisy year or two. Still, the story of this project isn’t just about concrete and timber. It’s about students—our needs, our frustrations, our hopes for a campus that feels like home.
Tebby Olatetse
Tebby is a third-year Accounting student at VIU. She joined The Navigator because, even though her major is all about numbers, she’s always had a soft spot for writing. It’s a creative break from spreadsheets, and a way to tell stories that matter and connect with people beyond the classroom. Tebby is excited to be part of The Nav this year and to share pieces that reflect our campus community. Hope you enjoy reading them as much as she enjoys writing them!