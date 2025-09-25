How Strong Nations Tells a Story

“We have a strong team with a lot of different experiences and backgrounds,” Beaton says. “So when we don’t know a question, we’re able to really go between each other.” That diversity comes in hand when developing new projects.

With the Cedar School Decodables series (written by Emma Metallic and illustrated by Natalie Laurin), incorporating Indigenous characters and stories was a fun challenge “because you have such limited words that you can use,” Beaton explains. “We’re working on a teacher’s guide to expand on some of the Indigenous content and the connections for educators to … make sure that they can make those connections within their classrooms.”

Within the team, ensuring accuracy comes from each other. Strong Nations does their own research, too, but culturally, they trust their authors and illustrators. There is no all-knowing encyclopedia.

Occasionally, they’ll ask their partners to connect with an Elder or Knowledge Keeper in order to be sure—the exact definition of either differs between Indigenous cultures and communities, but the common denominator tends to be sustaining traditions and providing guidance for their community members. Ultimately, it comes down to faith in the people they’re working with.

To accompany the Cedar School Decodables series, Strong Nations is releasing Decodable Reading Strategies posters and Words of Encouragement stickers. Both are adorned with Natalie Laurin’s illustrations and use language consistent with the series.

“It’s hard as a publisher, because reading is our focus,” Beaton says, “but we also know there’s other ways to learn.”

Strong Nations has other posters and stickers available on their website, in addition to games and activities to support experiential learning. They offer lesson plans as free downloadable resources.

In order to make pairing resources and finding relevant materials as easy as possible, they offer themed bundles . These bundles cover a diverse set of topics (including Outdoor Learning Resources, Numeracy, Emotions & Feelings) and age groups. Some of their Series Bundles merely collect trilogies, while other types of Bundles include additional materials like flash cards, finger puppets, or candles.

Educators and schools make up a significant portion of Strong Nations’ customer base. They’re the target demographic for Strong Nations bundles, but the bundles are also available for anyone interested in learning. Their Content Coordinator has put together a number of custom Bundles on request, pulling the amount of Strong Nations Bundles available close to 300.

A substantial amount of their Bundles are aimed at younger age categories. Early childhood is one of the most formative periods of life, which is why early literacy is one of Strong Nations’ priorities. “We think it’s so essential to have a solid foundation of reading skills,” Beaton says. The earlier that tools are introduced, the easier and more natural they become to use later in life.

With a lot of the material produced by Strong Nations being scholastic, extending that facet beyond bookselling or publishing was only natural.

Virtually, Strong Nations’ resources are able to reach educators across Canada. Their frequent collaborators The Outdoor Learning School & Store and Take Me Outside are working together to offer six virtual workshops free-of-charge starting September 23, 2025.

The first, titled, “Learning from the Land: Indigenous Teachings & Resources,” is in part led by Sarah-Anne Tourond. She is currently publishing her All That You Are series with Strong Nations. Leah Marie Dorion and Bill Helin, who are Strong Nations alumni, are also facilitating workshops.

Their partners, Outdoor Learning School & Store and Take Me Outside, feature Strong Nations’ authors and illustrators, uplifting Indigenous voices by having them participate in their events and workshops. For Strong Nations, they’re able to utilize the strong connections they have with their own authors. They look for ways to make their relationships mutually beneficial.

“We attend a lot of events. We’re always networking,” Beaton says. “That’s the foundation of Strong Nations, to an extent … It was started as a mom and pop shop and they really made their name and expanded by getting out there.”

There’s not really a story behind how Strong Nations discovered themselves. From the beginning, they knew what they wanted to accomplish, and they were determined to do it. “I wanted to share, too, one of our bigger commitments … is our commitment to positivity,” Beaton says.

A lot of Canadians weren’t introduced to Indigenous content until later in life. Introducing Indigenous content to early-year curriculums can be a bit of a balancing act between what topics to cover, how to integrate them, and how to remain authentic to a younger audience. Historical content will always have value, but Strong Nations also works to move beyond those difficult stories.

“We’re very open and willing to do some of the harder stories whenever there’s opportunity,” Beaton says. In those cases, they do their best to follow it up with something lighter—another piece of the balancing act.