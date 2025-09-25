Inside Nanaimo Fringe Fest

Nav Videographer Daxton Comba goes behind the scenes on Nanaimo’s 2025 Fringe Festival for its fifteenth anniversary. Shining a light on this backstage effort, Daxton talks with Fringe Fest’s Artistic Producer Yvette Dudley-Neuman about the challenges of organization, Fringe Fest’s Technical Director Brandon Caul on the significance of the festival to members of the community, and learns about chances for opportunity and preparing a stage show from actor Kaz Crawford.