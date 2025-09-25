Inside Nanaimo Fringe Fest
Daxton Comba | Videographer
09.25.25| Vol. 57, No. 1 | Video
Nav Videographer Daxton Comba goes behind the scenes on Nanaimo’s 2025 Fringe Festival for its fifteenth anniversary. Shining a light on this backstage effort, Daxton talks with Fringe Fest’s Artistic Producer Yvette Dudley-Neuman about the challenges of organization, Fringe Fest’s Technical Director Brandon Caul on the significance of the festival to members of the community, and learns about chances for opportunity and preparing a stage show from actor Kaz Crawford.
Daxton Comba
Next Up…
Mar 31 2025
Mar 24 2025
Mar 17 2025
Mar 14 2025
Feb 24 2025
Feb 17 2025
Feb 17 2025
Feb 07 2025