News in the Upper Cafeteria

The VIU Cafeteria is a vital part of the day for students. Many students who live in residence live off meals provided by the cafeteria from the meal plan. It’s important that these meals are nutritious and filling.

However, in recent years, the cafeteria has fallen short with meals being bought in, relying on prepackaged goods and repetitive dishes. In addition to these problems, you may have also noticed the shrinkflation. You’re not the only one. Tim May, the new Food Services Operations Manager, agrees that a change needs to be made.

“I feel like we’ve lost a lot of the students to [Door] Dashing because they weren’t satisfied with the food that they were getting,” May says. “They would eat it once and if we didn’t capture them, they would just spend their money elsewhere.”

May has been in this role since February and has already implemented several necessary changes. Prior to this position, he was a Culinary Instructor here at VIU for three years and brings with him 45 years of experience in the culinary field. “I’m very honoured to be here to give back to the students and hopefully they can come away with having good food that’s economical and that they feel good about eating,” he says.

The cafeteria food is provided by two separate businesses, Food Services and the students of the Culinary Arts Program. The Culinary Arts Program is a two to three-year program that teaches an introduction to cooking, knife work, how to make different sauces, baking, menu design/planning, and much more.

In order to blend Food Services and the Culinary Arts Program, May’s goal is to have them work alongside each other. May wants more involvement from the students in this program, such as buying freshly baked baguettes from them for the sandwiches, having them butcher the meat used for the dishes, or having the students take the reins on the newly introduced salad bar.

“I’m trying to incorporate those kinds of work abilities amongst each other because we work so close together and the better we get along, the easier it is for everybody,” he explains.