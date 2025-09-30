When you put on the call headset, you don’t know if the person on the other line will finish the call.

Every day, call-takers at the Vancouver Island Crisis Society in Nanaimo sit in anticipation, waiting for the caller on the other end.

“An average shift can be anywhere from 10 to 20 calls. Higher risk calls often take longer to talk through, and if there is an intervention involved, that extends things further,” shared one Vancouver Island Crisis Society call-taker, who requested anonymity.

“A typical shift on the crisis line can include a range of conversations—from people feeling overwhelmed or isolated, to those struggling with thoughts of suicide,” Neil Cutler shares, Community Awareness Coordinator of VICS. Cutler has been in the Community Awareness role for three years, starting as a volunteer call-taker. He was on the lines for 15 years.

“Sometimes they just need someone to talk to about life, grief, mental health, or what’s going on in the world,” he says.

Although counselling at VIU is different from a call centre, Art Phipps, a VIU counsellor, is no stranger to discussing suicide with clients.

“VIU counsellors see anywhere from four to six students per day,” Phipps says.

“These appointments are primarily done in person with options for students to also have their counselling remotely (phone or virtual).”

There are many things that can make someone consider suicide that are often misconstrued from social myths. Many people think that active thoughts of suicide aren’t “normal,” but 10 to 15 percent of university students in Canada experience thoughts of suicide in any 2-week period. Cutler states that 80 percent of the population has suicidal thoughts in their lifetime.

Suicide is a taboo subject that many try to avoid. Cutler suggests that one reason for this is potentially due to the criminalization of attempted suicide that wasn’t lifted until 1972, when citizens of Canada argued that imprisonment was not a solution to suicidal intent. Policies were leaning towards care rather than punishment.