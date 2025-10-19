Rooted in the History of BC

When the ancient forests are logged, there is no way back. No matter what kind of innovation or protection plans we come up with, the forests will be

forever changed.

Despite efforts like the Old Growth Strategic Plan, the North Cowichan city council voted four to two, passing legislation that moves to consider opening dedicated areas of conservation to logging. This decision has been made despite a formal agreement of collaboration to protect municipal forest, signed by the North Cowichan municipality and the Quw’utsun Nation in August 2021. Despite a huge local community backlash in the Cowichan Valley, council members and developers are set on pushing their agenda forward.

Logging replanted trees (secondary growth) is how the industry remains sustainable, but logging companies make less money doing this.

“Forestry is still a big part of our local economy here in the Cowichan region,” Rob Douglas, Mayor of North Cowichan, says. He explains that the Valley’s largest employers are Domtar (Crofton Pulp Mill), Western Forest Products (Chemainus Saw Mill), and other large forestry-based companies. “Collectively, they employ 700 workers and add almost 8 million dollars a year in property taxes. They pay the municipality which we use to fund services, infrastructure upgrades, and many other things in our community.”

“If you look at how we build our houses, wood is a sustainable material. When we look at some of the alternatives whether it is concrete or steel, there are certainly environmental impacts from those materials that rely on wood,” Mayor Douglas says.

Forestry is still a big part of the economy in the North Cowichan region, and it has been struggling in recent months and years. The Chemainus Sawmill, which employs approximately 150 workers, has been down in production since June 2025 and is reported to be shut down at least till the end of the year. Cowichan Bay Sawmill is also currently shut down until at least October 20, 2025.

David Buxton is a long-time resident of Cowichan Valley and a hydraulics engineer on heavy-duty equipment in the industry.

“Those who want to see a diminished activity don’t have a clue about the lumber industry,” Buxton says. He argues that people don’t have a realistic idea of where the lumber comes from to build their homes, furniture, and other necessities. “The lumber doesn’t magically appear! Do they boycott that industry? Of course not!”

“Trees are a 50-75 year crop. They get harvested just like wheat or soybeans. [Trees are] replanted and harvested again once mature enough,” Buxton says. There is a longer cycle of regrowth, but it is the same process. “As for the old growth, an awful lot of those trees are in poor condition to begin with

due to their age, and the space provided after they are cycled allow for

more plantings.”

Forestry is a renewable industry, but only when replanted trees are harvested. The problem is, once the old growth is gone, it will never have time to regrow, losing the history, life, and structural integrity of the land that was once there. Advocates for protecting the old-growth forests argue that it is not worth destroying this part of the land when there are many other areas that are already in the process of harvesting and replanting.