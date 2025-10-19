A child screams with excitement! A cage clatters, and the hair on the back of your neck bristles. You instinctively close your mouth as the sharp scent of chlorine crawls up your nose as you enter the cat enclosure at the BCSPCA. Thankfully, the air conditioner welcomes you, and the smell of disinfectant dissipates from your nose.

Today, you’re adopting a feline friend.

Fur flutters. Meows are a chorus circling the air. A green-eyed Siamese rubs against your leg, a heavy-set grey tabby watches you, whiskers twitch, a pair of cream-coloured kittens is a blur in your peripheral vision, as a child follows them, grubby hands reaching. The weight of choice is heavy in your chest.

“No, no,” a woman says, her fingers tapping vigorously on the screen. “It won’t focus.”

A cat, with midnight living in its fur, watches the woman and her husband with olive eyes. It sits in an open cage, tail twirling.

“C’mon, oh wait, look at that one.” The couple walks away from the black cat; its olive eyes watch their retreat. The couple begins snapping photos of a Persian instead. The black cat reaches out with its paw, somehow sensing it’s not a favourite choice today.

“We can always return it after Halloween,” an older man in a suit says. He squints at the black cat, his head tilted into his phone as he wipes fur off his chest. “She’ll love it for Halloween and then forget it by Christmas. It’s not awful, that’s why we have pet rescues.”

A sea of orange, creams, greys, and everything in between moves in the cat room. Like magnets, people are drawn to the coloured felines, but the black cats are like ghosts as they weave between legs, look curiously, and meow softly. Unseen, unlucky, and forgotten.

The man bends down and looks at the black cat. “You and your superstitions. They do make you a bit unlucky.” The man walks away. “Fine, let’s just get her

a fish.”

~

Despite their affectionate nature and the fact that they are just as adoptable as any other colour of cat, black cats are consistently misunderstood, the least adopted, and most euthanized animals in shelters.

Black Cat Bias, also known as Black Cat Syndrome, refers to the tendency for our midnight coloured feline friends to be less likely to be adopted at SPCAs, shelters, and pet adoption centres.

On the surface, one of the problems people find with them lies in our cameras; black cats don’t photograph well. Their dark fur absorbs light, and the auto-focus and auto-exposure systems on our phone cameras struggle to find enough contrast and brightness to capture an image of our shadowy companions.

However, this bias runs deeper. It has been in place for decades and predates the camera. For centuries, our obsidian friends with their luminescent eyes have been unfairly associated with bad luck, superstition, witchcraft, and satanic rituals.

But there was a time when they weren’t demonized or side-stepped on a path to avoid an unfortunate fate. We used to respect them.

Let’s start from the beginning. The ancient Egyptians revered and doted on cats of all colours. In fact, you can find felines in many ancient artifacts, statues, and paintings within Egyptian museums, and they were even mummified to cross over into the afterlife with their owners.