The Likeability of “As You Like It”

I held my breath as the first cast member opened their mouth to speak, but the sound held loud and clear.

Under Amanda Cutting’s direction, Shakespeare’s classic story, As You Like It, was told with an ’80s slant—hence the inclusion of Rubik’s Cubes in the set dressing. As You Like It featured musical hits like “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor, “Cecilia” by Simon & Garfunkel, and “All The World is a Stage” by Slade. As the Songsters, Michael Joseph and Rowan O’Callaghan did the bulk of the singing throughout the 90-minute show. Both of their voices were phenomenal. It was a shame, because it was a struggle to hear them.

There was no clever timing between when lyrics were sung and when dialogue was said. Audience members whooped and cheered for the wrestlers onstage. Joseph and O’Callaghan’s beautiful voices were buried under their own backing music, which was seemingly set to the same volume as their mics. Instead of being able to appreciate any individual element, the audience was overwhelmed by noise.

Reprieve came in the form of lyrical interludes. Snippets of songs backed smaller scenes, like dance aerobics to “Dress You Up” by Madonna or entering the forest to “Listen to the Land” by Bob Moline. These pantomimes were far more digestible.

The chemistry between the cast was perhaps most obvious in the silly shenanigans they got up to in the background. Rosalind (played by Stella Keul) and Celia (played by Luci Edwards) had a natural rhythm in their dialogue, but a sincere sisterly affection in their interactions that made the two magnetic to watch. Le Beau (played by Rigby Mugridge) spent a shorter amount of time onstage but was imbued with attitude enough for everyone, the audience included. He was one of my favourites.

Truly, no member of the brilliant cast can be blamed for my feelings on the script. The humour and interpolation of modern slang appeared aimed at an older crowd…. Hip in a way that felt a little out of touch.

Most of the script stuck to the traditional Shakespeare wit, including the classic “All the world’s a stage” monologue by a captivating Yvette Dudley-Neuman in a shredded denim vest. There were also some additions of gnarly or bodacious as a reminder of the era that As You Like It takes place in.

I’m not immune to cheap comedy. I laughed when Orlando (played by Ben Francis) said, “I beseech you,” and Rosalind responded salaciously, “Oh, you do.” What was charming for the start of the first act quickly got old as it moved towards the end of the play.