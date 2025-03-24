VIU Students and Faculty React to RateMyProfessors.com

We all know RateMyProfessors.com exists. At the start of a new semester, students frequent the professor reviewing site more than ever. Associate Media Editor Elke Sorensen spoke with three VIU students: Cynthia deConinckSmith, Meetika Kher, and Liv Loewen to discuss why RateMyProfessors.com is a helpful tool in determining what to expect from instructors in her new Nav Podcast, Elke’s on the Island. Plus, Elke managed to wrangle two VIU professors brave enough to confess they’ve visited their own respective pages: Amelia Horsburgh of the English department and Susan Juby of Creative Writing. Find us on Spotify at The Navigator Student Press to join Elke and her interviewees for 20 minutes of students and faculty reacting to silly, serious, and salty Rate My Professor reviews.