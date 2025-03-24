The Navigator
VIU Students and Faculty React to RateMyProfessors.com

Elke Sorensen | Associate Media Editor
We all know RateMyProfessors.com exists. At the start of a new semester, students frequent the professor reviewing site more than ever. Associate Media Editor Elke Sorensen spoke with three VIU students: Cynthia deConinckSmith, Meetika Kher, and Liv Loewen to discuss why RateMyProfessors.com is a helpful tool in determining what to expect from instructors in her new Nav Podcast, Elke’s on the Island. Plus, Elke managed to wrangle two VIU professors brave enough to confess they’ve visited their own respective pages: Amelia Horsburgh of the English department and Susan Juby of Creative Writing. Find us on Spotify at The Navigator Student Press to join Elke and her interviewees for 20 minutes of students and faculty reacting to silly, serious, and salty Rate My Professor reviews.
09.25.25
| Vol. 57, No. 1 | Audio

by The Navigator | Elke's on the Island

by The Navigator | Elke's on the Island

Elke Sorensen

Elke is a fourth-year Creative Writing and Digital Media Studies student. She hosts at CHLY 101.7FM and has multiple non-fiction publications in Cabin Radio, The Vintage Seeker, and Healthy Debate, plus a poetry publication in Portal. Elke is also a musician and has played at The Vault in Nanaimo. Her music is available to stream on all platforms. Elke hopes to continue her work in broadcast and is currently working on a weird horror short story collection about canines.

