Networking at Campus Events

“I’m heading to the marketing panel discussion on Friday, wanna join?” Lina asks me.

“Hell yeah! Sounds interesting to me, I’ll surely pop by,” I say.

That was a couple of months ago. The question is, did I ever pop by? Short answer… nope. My excuse? I had other far more important engagements that day. What could possibly be more important than spending a few hours gaining insights into the dynamic marketing industry? My homework and assignments, you guessed it right.

But here is the real question: should those tasks take precedence over gaining real-world knowledge and insights into the very disciplines we aim to excel in?

It’s a common mistake among university students—we think attending class, completing assignments, and showing up is enough to become well-rounded professionals the industry seeks. But is it?

I spoke with Chidinma Okafor, an MBA student from Nigeria, who has been struggling to secure an internship.

“It’s been a rough couple of months trying to find a place to do my internship to complete my program,” she shares.