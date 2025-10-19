Networking at Campus Events
VIU Students networking at the September 2025 career fair.
Image via: VIU media
“I’m heading to the marketing panel discussion on Friday, wanna join?” Lina asks me.
“Hell yeah! Sounds interesting to me, I’ll surely pop by,” I say.
That was a couple of months ago. The question is, did I ever pop by? Short answer… nope. My excuse? I had other far more important engagements that day. What could possibly be more important than spending a few hours gaining insights into the dynamic marketing industry? My homework and assignments, you guessed it right.
But here is the real question: should those tasks take precedence over gaining real-world knowledge and insights into the very disciplines we aim to excel in?
It’s a common mistake among university students—we think attending class, completing assignments, and showing up is enough to become well-rounded professionals the industry seeks. But is it?
I spoke with Chidinma Okafor, an MBA student from Nigeria, who has been struggling to secure an internship.
“It’s been a rough couple of months trying to find a place to do my internship to complete my program,” she shares.
“
People only hire the people they know.
—Chidinma Okafor, MBA student
”
Despite the events offered on campus to meet people that could potentially offer her opportunities, she admits that she only attended one CIBC workshop last year because “I’ve been busy with the program. It’s a little too cumbersome with everything condensed into these 18 months, and I’ve just been trying to keep up with the assignments.
Casual conversations can turn into meaningful connections.
Image via: Viu Media
”I realized this when I started looking ahead, preparing for my own internship for my Accounting degree. Attending these events might seem pointless at first, but they go a long way. As they say, “eighty percent of success is showing up.”
This became evident in my conversation with Emily Thompson, a fourth-year accounting major.
“Those networking events are the real deal,” Thompson says. She has been attending various campus events since her first year at VIU.
“By third year, I was already on a first-name basis with most of the employers around the island.”
Thompson is currently working part-time as a Junior Accountant at a local accounting firm and is thrilled with the hands-on experience and exposure she’s gaining.
“I couldn’t have done it without the invaluable insights I got from attending the accounting alumni workshops here on campus. I’m grateful to the Accounting Students Association for hosting those,” she says.
At VIU, students are surrounded by opportunities to get involved, but many don’t realize how often events are happening. From career networking nights to club socials, workshops, and cultural celebrations, there’s something on campus for almost every interest. These events aren’t just “extras” to fill your calendar—they’re designed to connect students with peers, mentors, and the broader Nanaimo community. You can always check the VIU Events Calendar to see what’s coming up.
The trick is knowing where to find them. One of the easiest ways to keep track is by picking up a free VIUSU agenda from the Students’ Union building. It’s packed with event listings, deadlines, and reminders so you don’t miss out. Many departments also post updates on bulletin boards and social media, making it simple to plan ahead and take advantage of what’s on offer. The VIUSU Campus Life & Events page is also another great hub for upcoming socials, pub nights, and student-led activities. Even academic groups, like the VIU Accounting Students’ Association, host networking opportunities that give students valuable exposure outside the classroom.
So, whatever you do, show up, ask questions, and be genuinely interested. Not only will you be amazed at how these connections come in handy when you least expect them, but it’s also a great way to meet like-minded people who share your vision within the student community and to build
meaningful connections.
