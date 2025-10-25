Consuming Our Holidays

It’s that time of year again! Ghosts and goblins, bright lights and freaky… holiday prices? That’s right, this season is the time for stocking up on holiday decorations, and we have some spooky thoughts to share.

Rachel Flindall and Katie Holt are fourth-year interior design students from the VIU Council for Interior Design Accreditation (CIDA). Interior designing has fueled both of their passions for designing and creativity.

“We think decorations can be tastefully used to create a festive and cheery environment around the holidays, but in excess, they can become tacky and wasteful,” Flindall and Holt share during an email interview.

Although decorating is a small part of their job, it also includes consideration of the environment. Interior designing includes planning an environment for functionality, circulation, and accessibility.