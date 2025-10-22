Going Outside with the Hollowbird

Growing up, Amber Fiegen loved drawing. Her entire family was creative in one way or another; her grandparents were painters, her father was an interior designer, and her mother had a great eye. She and her four siblings were never dissuaded from pursuing creative avenues.

“Three of my siblings are very musical … [My sister] and I both did dance,” Fiegen says. “We were very lucky to grow up in a family where … a very proud point my parents had [was] seeing us succeed in creative spaces.”

Her first market that she attended as a vendor was across the street from where her parents lived. She was 29. The space was one that she was familiar with, and she was surrounded by her local community. Though it wasn’t a huge financial success, she was glad for the opportunity to put herself out there.

“My kid-dream was to be an artist,” Fiegen says. Even if the market wasn’t her big break, it remained a thrilling experience. Pursuing art has always been a goal, but she set her sights on more ‘realistic’ career aspects.

She created on her own time. It wasn’t business-driven. “I was pregnant, and I was home, and I was on bedrest,” Fiegen says, so she thought to herself, “Well, I’ll start painting.”

She and her husband sanded down some wood slices that they had around the house and retrieved the acrylic paints. Tole painting is a type of folk art with an origin seemingly unknown. The technique is usually attributed to the Welsh town of Pontypool, while the term itself can be traced back to the French term ‘tôle peint.’ In the modern age, it’s widely recognized as acrylics on wood or lacquer on tin, usually on household objects. Fiegen tells me that it was popular in the ’90s, and particularly with mothers everywhere.

I laugh when she pulls out her phone to show me visual examples. I recognize tole painting from my own youth. My mother used to cut out different wood shapes and paint them into Christmas ornaments—we ended up with the duplicates that the craft fairs couldn’t sell.

“Everybody’s mom was into tole painting for a period of time,” Fiegen laughs. “When I started, I could definitely see that influence of what I saw growing up.”

Despite tole painting being a personal venture, it also became her first foray into the professional art world.

“There were a couple of people who were like, oh, I’d like one of those,” she says. “And I was able to sell a couple.”