Haunted BC

Join Elke for the Halloween edition of Elke’s on the Island. In this episode, Elke brings the spooky vibes by chatting with sisters Gina Armstrong and Victoria Vancek, co-founders of Haunted History BC, about ghostly encounters at historical haunts around British Columbia. Their interview even features audio containing the voice of an alleged ghost woman. Then, Elke asks folks from her social media, VIU library-goers, and The Nav staff to share their scariest ghost stories, which includes Ouija board mishaps, Buttertubs Marsh ghost circles, and grandma’s last goodbye. Elke finishes the episode with a couple ghoulish book recommendations by Canadian authors to kickstart the spooky season.