Haunted BC
Elke Sorensen | Associate Media Editor
Join Elke for the Halloween edition of Elke’s on the Island. In this episode, Elke brings the spooky vibes by chatting with sisters Gina Armstrong and Victoria Vancek, co-founders of Haunted History BC, about ghostly encounters at historical haunts around British Columbia. Their interview even features audio containing the voice of an alleged ghost woman. Then, Elke asks folks from her social media, VIU library-goers, and The Nav staff to share their scariest ghost stories, which includes Ouija board mishaps, Buttertubs Marsh ghost circles, and grandma’s last goodbye. Elke finishes the episode with a couple ghoulish book recommendations by Canadian authors to kickstart the spooky season.
10.25.25| Vol. 57, No. 2 | Audio
Elke Sorensen
Elke is a fourth-year Creative Writing and Digital Media Studies student. She hosts at CHLY 101.7FM and has multiple non-fiction publications in Cabin Radio, The Vintage Seeker, and Healthy Debate, plus a poetry publication in Portal. Elke is also a musician and has played at The Vault in Nanaimo. Her music is available to stream on all platforms. Elke hopes to continue her work in broadcast and is currently working on a weird horror short story collection about canines.
Next Up…
Mar 24 2025
Mar 17 2025
Feb 24 2025
Feb 07 2025
Jan 27 2025