Inside CHLY Radio

Daxton Comba | Videographer
10.25.25| News | Vol. 57, No. 2 | Video
In the second instalment of his classic media series, The Nav’s Videographer Daxton Comba tours Nanaimo's local campus community radio, CHLY 101.7 FM, to learn more about how radio stations are run. Passing 24 years of broadcasting this October, CHLY is looking toward the quarter-century anniversary of campus community radio on the Salish Sea. Daxton speaks with CHLY Executive Director and Station Manager Jesse Woodword about his roles at the station, how the station operates, and plans for the near future, with comments from CHLY volunteer and Wednesday host of the VIU Meter Maggie MacLachlan on learning to host and the role of volunteers at the station.
Daxton Comba
Daxton is a third-year Creative Writing student, graphic designer, and videographer. He served as Script Editor and Audio-Visual intern for Portal 2025 and is now co-Acquisitions Editor and co-Art Director for Portal 2026. Over the summer he wrote/directed a staged reading of his play, Funeral Cake. Daxton has memoir and short-fiction published in Portal and GOOEY magazines respectively. His work was produced for VIU’s 2025 One Act Festival, and he was a recipient of the Meadowlarks Award for Fiction.
