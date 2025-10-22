The Navigator
The Navigator lighthouse logo
U

Inside CHLY Radio

Daxton Comba | Videographer
A vibrant graphic featuring a team of hockey players in black and orange jerseys huddled together in celebration on the ice. Prominently on the right, a large dog mascot wearing a matching jersey and helmet cheers with both arms raised. On the left, bold white text reads “Nav,” and on the right, a stylized “N” logo contains the silhouette of a sailing ship for the Nanaimo Clippers. The background features a dynamic swirl effect that draws attention to the central action.

10.25.25
| News | Vol. 57, No. 2 | Video

In the second instalment of his classic media series, The Nav’s Videographer Daxton Comba tours Nanaimo's local campus community radio, CHLY 101.7 FM, to learn more about how radio stations are run. Passing 24 years of broadcasting this October, CHLY is looking toward the quarter-century anniversary of campus community radio on the Salish Sea. Daxton speaks with CHLY Executive Director and Station Manager Jesse Woodword about his roles at the station, how the station operates, and plans for the near future, with comments from CHLY volunteer and Wednesday host of the VIU Meter Maggie MacLachlan on learning to host and the role of volunteers at the station.
Daxton, a man with fair skin and light blue eyes looks at the camera with a neutral expression, standing before leafy plants. He has medium-length straight black hair, wears rectangular glasses, and a black sweater featuring a palm tree growing from a skull graphic.

Daxton Comba

Daxton is a third-year Creative Writing student, graphic designer, and videographer. He served as Script Editor and Audio-Visual intern for Portal 2025 and is now co-Acquisitions Editor and co-Art Director for Portal 2026. Over the summer he wrote/directed a staged reading of his play, Funeral Cake. Daxton has memoir and short-fiction published in Portal and GOOEY magazines respectively. His work was produced for VIU’s 2025 One Act Festival, and he was a recipient of the Meadowlarks Award for Fiction.

Next Up…

Tebby Olatetse
VIU’s vision for the completed residence, a large 6 story white and brown building.
Oct 22 2025

Building the Future

Nadia Fontaine
A photo of a shopping aisle in Walmart with Halloween and Christmas Decor for sale
Oct 22 2025

Consuming Our Holidays

Grace Penner
Outside photo of Cafeteria, Building 300
Oct 19 2025

News in the Upper Cafeteria

Nadia Fontaine
Photo of Alick Mac performing his rap show Boys’ Club on the Port Theatre mainstage at the 2025 Nanaimo Fringe Festival.
Oct 19 2025

Men’s Mental Health and Music

Nadia Fontaine
Books and bills sprawled across the counter.
Sep 30 2025

Banking for Books

Grace Penner
Aerial view of Vancouver Island University.
Sep 18 2025

VIU’s New President and Vice Chancellor

The Navigator
5
Volume 57
5
No. 2
5
Inside CHLY Radio