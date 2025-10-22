Inside CHLY Radio

In the second instalment of his classic media series, The Nav’s Videographer Daxton Comba tours Nanaimo's local campus community radio, CHLY 101.7 FM, to learn more about how radio stations are run. Passing 24 years of broadcasting this October, CHLY is looking toward the quarter-century anniversary of campus community radio on the Salish Sea. Daxton speaks with CHLY Executive Director and Station Manager Jesse Woodword about his roles at the station, how the station operates, and plans for the near future, with comments from CHLY volunteer and Wednesday host of the VIU Meter Maggie MacLachlan on learning to host and the role of volunteers at the station.